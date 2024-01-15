Highlights Damian Lillard has a remarkable track record of hitting game-winning buzzer-beaters, with a total of four since his rookie season.

Lillard excels in clutch situations, ranking second in the league this season for total points in the last five minutes of tight games.

Lillard's playoff performances are equally impressive, with 31 crucial shots and a 43.5 percent shooting efficiency, including two buzzer-beaters that ended a playoff series.

Damian Lillard has become synonymous with clutch shots and game-winners over the years. Since his rookie season in 2012, Lillard has a total of four game-winning buzzer-beater points, including one that happened against the Sacramento Kings on Jan. 14. If this number doesn't sound impressive, to put it in perspective, the only active player to have more winners in the last second of a bout is LeBron James, with seven — his last one was in the 2018 playoffs against the Toronto Raptors.

Not only has Lillard put an end to multiple games, but he's also made some huge efforts down the stretch to make sure his team comes out with the result, even if it means the ball went in the hoop a little before the clock ran out of time. Looking at this season alone, Damian Lillard ranks second in the league when it comes to total points (92) in the last five minutes of a tight game.

In the Playoffs alone, Lillard has a total of 31 shots that were crucial towards the outcome of games, with an impressive 43.5 percent shooting efficiency. Lillard is also one of two players to have two separate buzzer-beaters that ended a Playoff series. The other one? Michael Jordan's iconic shots against the Cleveland Cavaliers in 1989 and 1993.

10 Two-in-one against the Nuggets

Shot to end the game: Floater with 0.2 seconds left

In a 2016 game that was meant to honor Hall of Fame center Dikembe Mutombo with his jersey retirement at halftime, the regular season matchup between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Denver Nuggets ended up with a different story. By halftime, the Blazers had a semi-confident eight-point lead, having led for the majority of the game prior.

The narrative shifted by the end of the third, as the Nuggets made an impressive effort and got a seven-point advantage of their own. To end regulation, Lillard cut to the basket and caught an inbound alley-oop pass to tie the game and send it to overtime.

In overtime, the story would be pretty much a continuation of the previous 48 minutes, as Lillard blew past Kenneth Faried and hit a beautiful floater with 0.2 seconds remaining on the clock to ultimately win the duel. The guard finished the game with 37 points and seven assists.

9 Sidestepping against the Lakers

Shot to end the game: Three-pointer with 0.7 seconds left

By this time in his career, Lillard was already known for his down-the-stretch heroics, so a closely-disputed game against a very youth-minded Los Angeles Lakers squad, featuring young versions of Brandon Ingram, Julius Randle and Kyle Kuzma, was only bound to end in one way.

The 2017-18 season was when Lillard finally got the narrative shifted regarding his name, going from underrated by some to an elite star by most. This game was just further proof of Lillard's skills, as he finished the game with 32 points, including a spectacular game-winning, side-step three-pointer.

This game wasn't a great showing for the Blazers collectively, however, as the Lakers were leading the game at the beginning of the fourth quarter, and it took multiple stops late in the game, as well as Lillard's shot, to finally take the lead. Lillard's current teammate, Brook Lopez, who was then playing for the opposition, finished with a team-high 27 points and was a key reason for the Lakers to stay in the game.

8 Lillard vs Irving: Young guard showdown

Shot to end the game: Three-point buzzer-beater

In December 2013, the Portland Trail Blazers were the best team in the Western Conference. The Cleveland Cavaliers, on the other hand, were among the worst in the East, as the triumphant return of LeBron James was still one year away. Regardless of either team's records, this was still a highly disputed game, even if, at some point down the line, it looked like a solidified win for the Blazers.

Damian Lillard – 2012-13 Clutch Stats Categories Field Goal Attempts Field Goal % Last 5 Min <= 5 Points 62 40.3 Last 3 Min <= 5 Points 48 35.4 Last 1 Min <= 5 Points 27 29.6 Last 30 Sec <= 3 Points 10 20.0 Last 10 Sec <= 3 Points 8 12.5

A lethal third-quarter effort from the Trail Blazers made it difficult for the Cavs to ambition a comeback in the final 12 minutes of the game. Kyrie Irving had different plans, with one-minute-34-seconds remaining on the clock, and Portland leading 114-108, the young guard took it upon himself to score nine points in 61 seconds to bring the team back within two points, before dumping off an assist to his center, Anderson Varejão, who would end up tying the bout 116-116.

Unfortunately for Irving, Lillard didn't want this near-comeback to headline the news the following morning, and as the clock was winding down, a spot-up three-pointer won the game for the Blazers. This shot was even more special when you consider the fact that it was his second game-winner in consecutive games — which we'll mention below.

7 Lillard's first with the Bucks

Shot to end the game: Pull-up three-point buzzer-beater

Lillard's odyssey with the Milwaukee Bucks hasn't been packed with viral moments and walks in the park as many predicted, but over the last month, it seems like the Bucks' star duo has started to figure it out. During last night's bout against the Sacramento Kings, it looked like a sure-win for the Bucks, as they held a 12-point lead during the fourth quarter after a back-and-forth match. Sure enough, the Kings made a splendid effort to come back, and next thing you know, we're headed to overtime.

To start extra time, the De'Aaron Fox-led squad had an impressive first few moments, taking a quick six-point lead, which meant the Bucks had to play catch-up to turn the result around. As expected, Lillard switched to clutch mode, and after going toe-to-toe with Fox, last year's Most Clutch Player of the Year, to see who could take home the win, a pull-up three-point shot just past the Bucks logo in the middle of the court sealed the win in Milwaukee and the clock hit "Dame-Time" for the first time in the city.

6 Stunning the Warriors dynasty

Shot to end the game: Three-pointer with 5.1 seconds left

This game happened at the tail-end of the Golden State Warriors dynasty, the final year of Kevin Durant, and the beginning of a three-year gap between their next championship. During the successful years of this great roster, starting in 2014-15, the Portland Trail Blazers lost 12 consecutive games in Oakland, during both the regular season and the playoffs.

Lillard, the Oakland native, wanted this home turf win, and so, right after Christmas in 2018, he got his gift.

In a game where neither team shot particularly well from beyond the arc, a fourth-quarter comeback from the reigning champions took the game to overtime. In those extra five minutes of playing time, a small moment of miscommunication led to the Warriors' demise, as a crunch-time turnover gave Lillard the chance to shoot an off-balance three-pointer to give the Blazers their first win in the star's hometown in nearly four years.

5 (Not) Fading away from a win against the Pistons

Shot to end the game: Fadeaway with 0.1 seconds left

Remember when we mentioned the fact that Lillard scored two game-winners in consecutive games? This was the first one. It was the beginning of a great stretch for the then-sophomore, as it paved the way for his first All-Star selection campaign later on in the season.

The game itself wasn't the finest showcase of Lillard's skills, finishing 6-of-21 from the field and 0-for-7 from three in the bout against the Detroit Pistons, but what matters is the result, as this tough bucket in the final moments of overtime against Rodney Stuckey, gave the Blazers the victory and Lillard his 23 points.

4 Two clutch game-tying shots against Nuggets in one game

Shot to tie the game: Step-back three-pointer

A continuation of Portland and Denver's rivalry in 2019 and 2021 has led to some of the most exciting playoff series of recent times. In their 2019 first-round series, heading into Game 3 with the series tied, both teams put on a show for 68 minutes, in the first quadruple overtime match in the NBA Playoffs since the introduction of the shot clock, where Lillard put up 28 points for the important win.

In 2021, though the result of the series was significantly different this time around, we still got to witness another overtime thriller between these two great teams.

Damian Lillard – 2021 Playoff Clutch Shooting Categories Field Goal Attempts Field Goal % Last 5 Min <= 5 Points 10 60.0 Last 3 Min <= 5 Points 5 60.0 Last 1 Min <= 5 Points 4 75.0 Last 30 Sec <= 3 Points 2 100.0 Last 10 Sec <= 3 Points 2 100.0

For the fifth game of this matchup, Damian Lillard channeled everything in his power to make this a well-disputed bout, hitting shots from everywhere on the court, left, right and center, and barely even missing. To end regulation, trailing by three, Lillard hit one of his signature side-step outside shots to tie the game and send it to overtime.

He would end up taking over for the Blazers during the first set of extra minutes, managing to break the record for most threes made in a playoff game (12), and once again, keeping the team in the game by making a wild, spinning, step-back three-point shot to even the score and send it to a second overtime. Lillard's impressive 55 points and 10 assists weren't enough to win the game for the Blazers, but he put on a show of ridiculous clutch shots to further improve his already amazing highlight reel.

3 Lillard's first game-winner

Shot to end the game: Pull-up three-point buzzer-beater

Though it wasn't his most impressive or important shot, Lillard's game-winner against New Orleans marked the birth of one of the sport's most clutch players of all time. In a game that was seen as a battle between two young promising players, Lillard and the Hornets' rookie, Anthony Davis, ending the same way as the Rookie of the Year award race, with the flowers going Lillard's way.

As the game was tied with 4.2 seconds remaining, the leader among rookies in go-ahead baskets looked to be the obvious choice to take the deciding shot, despite being the one inbounding the ball. In now-vintage Damian Lillard fashion, the guard drained a highly contested three-point shot to close the curtain on the game. The rookie finished the game with

2 "Dame Time" was born against the Rockets

Shot to end the game: Inbound three-point buzzer beater

Before Lillard joined the team, the Portland Trail Blazers hadn't moved out of the first round of the playoffs since the 1999-00 season, where the team was led by a young Rasheed Wallace and Arvydas Sabonis to the Western Conference Finals. For fourteen years straight, the Blazers either lost in the first round, or missed the playoffs entirely, but that changed in Lillard's second season with the franchise.

After being a crucial piece towards achieving the fifth seed in the West, they had a tough matchup against the Houston Rockets featuring a young James Harden and All-Star Dwight Howard. Everything looked to be in favor of the Rockets, but after dropping the first two games at home, the Blazers were confident enough to finish the series in six games. In the final game of the matchup in Portland, regardless of the result, the Rockets managed to lead the game with 0.9 seconds left on the clock... And the rest is history.

1 Lillard sends the Thunder home

Shot to end the game: Long-range pull-up three-point buzzer beater

The Oklahoma City Thunder underperformed a little during the regular season, as Paul George's near MVP-level performances and Russell Westbrook's daily triple-doubles weren't enough to secure anything above the sixth seed in the west. Despite the odds, the Portland Trail Blazers, led by Lillard, actually had a very good season, finishing in third place, but still were seen as the underdogs in the series due to their playoff performances the previous year, where they got swept by the New Orleans Pelicans.

Even so, the Blazers and Lillard wanted to renew their image when it came to the postseason, and they did so, by beating the Thunder in five games and advancing to the conference finals. For three games, the Blazers looked convincingly like the best team on the court, other than the game they lost and the final duel between those two teams.

Damian Lillard – 2019 Playoff Clutch Shooting Categories Field Goal Attempts Field Goal % Last 5 Min <= 5 Points 29 37.9 Last 3 Min <= 5 Points 22 45.5 Last 1 Min <= 5 Points 16 43.8 Last 30 Sec <= 3 Points 8 25.0 Last 10 Sec <= 3 Points 7 28.6

For their last bout of the series, after four consecutive matchups riddled with mind games, Lillard turned into a different animal, scoring 34 points in the first half alone, and carrying the offense throughout the rest of the game. With the game tied and the shot clock winding down, Lillard hit a near-half-court shot right against George to send the Blazers through to the next round, and for the second time in his career, scored a buzzer-beater to end a playoff series.

All statistics courtesy from NBA.com, Basketball Reference and Inpredictable.