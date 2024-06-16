Highlights Damian Priest has been mocked by WWE fans for 'trying to be too much like Roman Reigns' with his comments during the Clash at the Castle post-even press conference.

Priest refused to answer any questions from the media before they all stood up and acknowledged him.

Infamously, this is what the Tribal Chief has done before, which led to the comparisons.

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest forced members of the media to rise during the Clash at the Castle post-event press conference, after he successfully retained his title after defeating hometown hero Drew McIntyre, but he needed a big helping hand from a certain CM Punk.

Priest's choice of words were clearly reminiscent of Roman Reigns' infamous WrestleMania 39 post -event press conference, which has led to some parts of the WWE Universe mocking the champion, urging him to find his own gimmick and stop trying to replace the Tribal Chief.

Damian Priest's Title Reign

Priest owes a lot to CM Punk for his reign so far

Priest managed to retain the world title against Drew McIntyre after interference from CM Punk, with the Voice of the Voiceless pictured earlier in the day in Glasgow at a Celtic Football Club store, hinting that he was in town to spoil McIntyres's hometown title match.

The world champion can largely credit Punk for his title reign to date, with the veteran attacking McIntyre post-match after the Scot defeated Seth Rollins at WrestleMania, leading to Priest cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase back in April.

Priest, who is also a member of Judgment Day, has had a continued push on the main roster, being positioned as one of the stars of the company and main stars of Monday Night Raw. Despite being 41 years old, Priest only joined WWE in 2018, moving to the main roster in 2021, and also winning the United States Championship that same year in what has been an incredible rise to the top of the card in only a couple of years.

Despite some stars struggling with the jump from NXT to the main roster, Priest has thrived, but his latest 'all-rise' comments in the media scrum are poorly chosen, and whether it be the WWE creative team or Priest himself comparing himself to Roman Reigns, it can only end badly, as he has yet to prove himself over a long period of time in the WWE like Reigns has in becoming the face of the company.

What Next For Damian Priest

If the WWE are to keep the title on Priest, they must continue his character evolution, with the ongoing Judgment Day storyline a huge part of his character, although it may be what ultimately costs him the World Heavyweight Title with hints at Finn Balor turning on him throughout the last few months.

With Bash in Berlin taking place in Germany just across the border from Gunther's homeland, Austria, some are of the belief that this means that Priest's days as champion are numbered, with Gunther's win in the King of the Ring meaning that he will face the champ for the title at SummerSlam in August, only weeks before Bash in Berlin.

Given Gunther's hard work and patience he has put in and shown since joining the main roster, the Ring General is very much himself on the verge of rising to the top of the company, and this can be seen as a huge moment and opportunity for the pair to put in a Match of the Year contender.

What the future holds for Priest remains to be seen, but one thing is clear in that he has taken every opportunity the WWE has given him, with his post-match media comments only a small mistake in what has been a near-perfect ascendance from NXT to World Heavyweight Champion in just three years.