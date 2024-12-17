Summary The War Raiders dethroned Finn Balor and J.D. McDonagh for WWE Tag Team Championship with Damian Priest's help.

Erik and Ivar win their third Tag Team Championship in WWE after returning to action in October.

Finn Balor and Damian Priest's feud escalates after Priest helps War Raiders defeat Balor and McDonagh.

There is a new champion in the WWE . After 175 days, the World Tag Team Championship reign of Finn Balor and J.D. McDonagh is over. Thanks to some assistance from Damian Priest, the War Raiders have dethroned The Judgment to become the new World Tag Team Champions on the December 16th edition of WWE Raw .

Just as the saying goes, what goes around comes back around. Finn Balor finally got a taste of his own medicine as Damian Priest cost his former Judgment Day brother his championship. Balor is the main reason why Priest isn't the World Heavyweight Champion. The Irish superstar turned his back on Priest at SummerSlam as he helped Gunther win the title. Then, at Survivor Series, Finn interfered again and helped Gunther retain the gold.

Well-deserved for The War Raiders

Third WWE championship reign for the long-time tag team

Credit: WWE

Erik and Ivar have been on a roll since returning as The War Raiders in October. The duo had been on hiatus as a team since they suffered respective injuries that kept both of them out of action. Erik suffered a foot injury in late 2022 and was reportedly out indefinitely. Meanwhile, Ivar dealt with a spinal injury earlier this year. Nonetheless, The War Raiders have been on a revenge tour since coming back, and they have changed the landscape in the tag team division on WWE Raw.

They challenged Finn and J.D. for the tag team titles on the November 25th edition of Raw. However, they failed in their first crack at the championship thanks to some interference from the rest of The Judgment Day. This time around, however, 'Dirty' Dom Mysterio and Carlito weren't around to save the day for Balor and McDonagh. Raw GM Adam Pearce banned the entire Judgment Day from ringside.

With the champions neutralized, it became an even playing field for Erik and Ivar. Nonetheless, it looked like Finn and J.D. were on their way to retaining their championships. That is until Damian Priest showed up to mess things up. Balor looked to use a steel chair to finish off The War Raiders. But as he grabbed the weapon, something (or someone) prevented him from bringing the chair into the ring. It turned out that someone was his fierce rival, who pulled the weapon and thrust Balor into the barricade. The distraction proved to be the difference as Erik and Ivar set Finn up for the War Machine to finish it off and win their third championship in the WWE.

War Raiders WWE Tag Team Title Reigns Reign Championship Duration 1 NXT Tag Team Champions 26.01.2019 - 01.05.2019 2 SmackDown Tag Team Champions 14.10.2019 - 20.01.2020 3 World Tag Team Champions 16.12.2024 to present

What's Next for Balor and Priest?

These two don't appear to be done

With Priest's interference, it doesn't seem like he and Finn are done feuding with each other. The two challenged Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event. But the champion retained his title by pinning Balor.

With both Priest and Balor failing in their respective pursuits for Raw's top prize, the two are set to finish off whatever differences they still have with each other. Finn has been a massive thorn in Damian's side since SummerSlam. Priest did get the best of his ex-tag team partner when they clashed at Bad Blood. But The Judgment Day have repeatedly put the former world champion on his backside thanks to their numbers advantage.

This time around, however, Priest finally got the last laugh. And he was grinning ear-to-ear at the end of Monday night after seeing Balor and McDonagh lose their championships.