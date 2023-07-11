Damian Priest's run with the Money in the Bank briefcase is already off to a rocky start. Following his surprise victory at the premium live event in London, Priest managed to emerge victorious over other popular WWE Superstars such as LA Knight and Logan Paul and walk away with a guaranteed championship opportunity at a title of his choosing. Priest was quick to make up his mind as he attempted to cash in against a hurt Seth Rollins just two nights later on Raw, but an interruption from Finn Balor allowed Rollins to get away and Priest became too hyper-focused on his Judgment Day teammate to remember that he had the briefcase.

Right now, it looks like the Money in the Bank briefcase will become an afterthought for the time being as the company displays tensions between Finn and Damian, with both men arguing that they would have been the World Heavyweight Champion if not for the other's interference, and that is really not a good image for the briefcase. A rush cash-in also isn't a good look for the briefcase, which is meant to be a prestigious item on par with a championship, as it is essentially a gateway to a world title reign, similar to the Royal Rumble. Without further ado, let's look at five potential Money in the Bank briefcase storylines for Damian Priest that could give him - and the Money in the Bank briefcase - some momentum going forward and potentially give the WWE Universe a brand-new main eventer in Priest in the process.

4 Launching a full-blown feud with Finn Balor

This storyline has been teased for a while. Turmoil is ripe in The Judgment Day faction at the moment with Finn Balor seemingly drunk on power and clambering to be the leader, despite all members of the stable supposedly being on an equal playing field. This hasn't been sitting well with Priest and things almost came to a head during last week's Raw when the two veteran superstars had much more than a brief exchange of words, with Rhea Ripley stepping in to try and calm the pair down and focus on checking on Dominik Mysterio, who had just been taken out with a pedigree on the outside by an escaping Seth Rollins. On the most recent episode of Raw, The Judgment Day appeared to mend their issues and seem to be on the same page, but for how much longer?

While there is no real call from the WWE Universe for a feud between the Judgment Day members right now, it looks to be the direction we are heading, so here's hoping the WWE capitalizes on it and makes it entertaining. Rather than being a sudden, spur-of-the-moment disbanding of the faction, perhaps Balor finally seizing control and exiling Priest from the faction is a potential direction. This gives the faction the chance to continue as heels, perhaps bringing in a new member, like a call-up from NXT, while Priest can go his own way and do his own thing on his journey to the top.

Either way, the briefcase needs to be heavily featured in this budding rivalry. Balor was adamant that Priest cost him the world championship against Seth Rollins, and Priest was adamant that Balor cost him his cash-in opportunity. The finale of this feud could be the two clashing for the briefcase at a big PLE match with a stipulation, with the best and most sensible outcome seeing Priest walk away victorious with his championship opportunity still in-tact and leaving The Judgment Day to their own inner turmoil, with Priest going his own way as a star in the singles division.

3 A face turn and a jump to WWE SmackDown

"The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns has his hands full right now as he is poised to face a trial of combat against his own former Bloodline teammate and family member, Jey Uso. A fired-up Uso closed SmackDown last week with the WWE Undisputed Championship in his hands as he challenged Roman to a match for the prestigious prize, which is all but guaranteed to go down at SummerSlam. Adding Damian Priest to the mix somewhere down the line is a tricky subject considering how popular the Bloodline storyline is and how close we are to a decisive end, but it would certainly add some shock value.

Roman Reigns is in the middle of a storyline downward spiral right now and his fall from grace is well within sight, and what a moment it will be when he finally drops the gold. This storyline could see Roman squash Jey Uso at SummerSlam completely and continue to hold the championship hostage. Reigns then needs a storyline to fill in the blanks leading up to WrestleMania 40, and Damian Priest, following a babyface turn, could be exactly what the WWE Universe needs. We need more main-event-level stars on SmackDown who can actually, believably pose a threat to Roman Reigns, and Priest could easily be one of them.

Making his presence known on SmackDown and setting up a feud with Roman Reigns would make Priest look very strong, and he could tease cashing in his MITB briefcase on Roman when the opportunity presents itself, although the obvious result of this scenario would see Roman retaining both against Jey Uso and Damian Priest, simply because he arguably needs to maintain his historic reign as champion heading into WrestleMania 40. However, a loss wouldn't necessarily be a failure on Priest's part if he's booked as a legitimate challenger. He could emerge defeated, but still looking strong at the end of the rivalry as a top face on the blue brand. SmackDown is in dire need of main-event caliber babyfaces right now, and Priest could be a prime candidate to fill that role going forward.

2 Challenging for the NXT Championship at SummerSlam

WWE has been putting increased focus on NXT these past few months, with a breakout NXT star by the name of Bron Breakker even having a World Heavyweight Championship match against Seth Rollins that drew in almost a million viewers for the developmental brand's weekly TV show last month. Main roster crossovers bring more eyes to the product, which is what the WWE wants as deadline day for TV deal negotiations draws closer for NXT. Not only that, the main-roster crossover is also a tried and tested way to help build the stars of tomorrow over in the developmental brand.

This is where Damian Priest could quite easily become the next main-roster crossover on NXT. Priest took his first baby steps in the WWE in NXT, despite being an almost 20-year veteran of independent wrestling. This storyline would see The Judgment Day launch an attack on NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes, who himself recently had a well-received main roster debut on WWE Raw. A jump to NXT does not have to be considered a step backward as long as it is handled correctly.

This would eventually lead to Priest cashing in his Money in the Bank title opportunity against Carmelo Hayes and winning the title that eluded him during his time in NXT. With talks of Triple H wanting to feature NXT at SummerSlam, this NXT title match would fill that spot on the card in a big way. Not only would this be great exposure for Carmelo Hayes and his pursuit at regaining his NXT title after Priest dethrones him, but it would also be great exposure for NXT in general, with The Judgment Day faction being one of the most popular acts in WWE today. Seeing this main roster cross-over in NXT would be almost guaranteed to bring in the viewers.

1 A main event feud with Seth Rollins

If the WWE is looking to solidify Damian Priest as a main-event-level WWE Superstar, Seth Rollins is the man to take him there. Rollins is probably WWE's biggest name right now who isn't Roman Reigns. Whether he's playing a hero or a villain, Rollins gets over and perhaps more importantly, he manages to help his opponents get over, too. Rollins is the first World Heavyweight Champion since the title relaunched, and he has already successfully defended it against two big names: Finn Balor and the up-and-coming Bron Breakker. Now, it's time for Rollins to make another star in Damian Priest.

Whatever outcome befalls the current Finn Balor and Damian Priest feud, the sensible option would be to keep Rollins as the target in the feud. All the turmoil and dissension in the ranks was because of the team's shared hatred for Seth Rollins and the lust to win his prestigious championship. Finn Balor has had his shot, and if we're being brutally honest, isn't a believable World Heavyweight Champion right now, whereas Damian Priest absolutely is, and when Rollins and Balor is finished, the next step is to move Priest on to a full-blown feud with Rollins, with or without The Judgment Day.

Losing a bit of momentum last week on Raw with his failed cash-in, Priest needs to win his next feud in a big way and present himself as a monster heel and a genuine challenger for Rollins' title. Then and only then will a feud with Rollins not only be believable but also successful. Damian Priest is main event material, and he is certainly World Champion material, and if there's any superstar in the WWE right now who Priest can feud with to prove to the WWE Universe that he's ready for the big-time, it's Seth Rollins, and a feud with Rollins culminating in a cash-in would be genuinely huge.