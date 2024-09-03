New footage has emerged of Declan Rice's controversial sending off against Brighton that is making fans all the more confused as to how the England international was the one to receive punishment. Rice was sent off for a second bookable offence after being judged to have prevented the visitors from taking a quick free kick by knocking the ball off the pitch.

This prompted Joel Veltman to needlessly follow through on his opponent under the premise that he was trying to send the ball up the pitch, leaving Rice in a heap on the floor. Chris Kavagnah opted to show the Arsenal man his marching orders, but a new angle of the incident is going viral as it continues to make the decision all the more puzzling.

Veltman appeared to complain while kicking Rice

In the latest update to the saga, Arsenal released their 'Access All Areas' showreel of Saturday's encounter, which includes a new look of Rice's sending off. Not only does it highlight that the ball actually hits the midfielder before he touches it out of play, suggesting he was simply trying to move it out of his way, but when put into slow motion, it adds highlights an interesting detail on Veltman's reaction.

When slowed down, the Brighton player can be seen raising his arms to the referee as if to appeal for something while he is lashing out at his opponent and before Rice has even hit the deck. Furthermore, it shows that the ball is almost off the pitch by the time he makes contact with his opposite number, suggesting that there was absolutely no need for him to have attempted to play the ball and inferring that his intentions to take out the 25-year-old may have been deliberate.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rice's sending off against Brighton was the first red card of his professional career.

Micah Richards Reacts to Rice Red Card

The former Manchester City man held little back

Speaking on the latest edition of the Rest is Football podcast, former Manchester City defender Micah Richards came to the aid of his compatriot, labeling his dismissal as one of the worst decisions he had ever seen:

"I think this is one of the worst decisions I've ever seen. First point, Pedro kicked the ball away. It doesn't matter [that it was off the pitch]. [Mikel] Arteta looked like he was about to get the ball and throw it to his player. That's what it looks like to me. In my mind, that's probably time-wasting. "Second point is Veltman. He is going to argue that he is trying to play a quick free kick. If you're trying to take a quick free kick, you do not throw the ball five yards in front of you. You put your hand on the ball and you pass it. And you don't take a quick free kick there anyway. "Get the reverse angle from the game. There is nobody in the space where he is about to kick it. I could understand if Declan Rice moves towards the ball. But he's running away, it's just a natural reaction. There's no way in history that should be a second yellow card."

With Arsenal unable to appeal the decision, it means Rice will miss the north London derby against Tottenham on Sunday, September 15. However, Mikel Arteta and everyone else associated with the Gunners may now feel even more aggrieved after watching the latest footage.