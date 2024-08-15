UFC star Israel Adesanya has criticised the organisation's attempted erasure of former heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, with a video going viral on social media showing just how far they are going to make sure his name is not mentioned in any promotion content for the upcoming UFC 305 event.

Ngannou left the company back in January 2023 after failing to agree on a new contract with Dana White. Since that departure, his transition to the boxing world has been a financial success. Money-spinning fights with Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua have boosted his profile and significantly increased his earnings, a testament to his talent and determination.

Nonetheless, Ngannou was a UFC star first and foremost. A former heavyweight champion, he has made undeniable contributions to the UFC's history. His powerful performances and rise to the top made him one of the UFC's biggest names, earning him the respect and appreciation of fans and the company.

Israel Adesanya mentioned Francis Ngannou during the press conference, but it was subtly cut

Therefore, it shocked UFC fans when the company released a promotional video for UFC 305 and edited out Ngannou's name. In the original press conference, Adesanya spoke about the 'Three Kings' at the top of the UFC. "Him (Dricus du Plessis) discrediting me, Francis Ngannou, and Kamaru Usman, that ticked me off."

In the UFC's official video, the Nigerian's quote was edited to leave Ngannou's name out. That has, unsurprisingly, irritated the 35-year-old. At the UFC 305 media day, Adesanya got his issues off his chest. "You can't erase Francis' legacy in the UFC. It's part of what we've done. It's forever in history, in stone. So trying to whitewash it or not talk about it is silly."

Francis Ngannou Signs For PFL

Ngannou signed with the PFL back in May 2023. At the time, his contract was reported to be one of the most lucrative contracts in MMA history and came with more freedom to pursue other interests.

Adesanya continued by discussing his friend's switch in MMA companies, stating: "I know he's (Ngannou) fighting for the PFL right now, but it's still history. You can't just disregard it. I'm sure they'll fix it eventually. This is how business goes with the UFC."

Adesanya acknowledged the rivalry between the two promotions, but was adamant that the UFC could not erase his history. "He's an [integral] part of what we've done in the UFC. Right now, I know there's competition between other promotions and the UFC and battles, but you can never erase history. The streets and the internet will always remember Francis. I think they'll fix this eventually, but it's just a lot of chest puffing. The UFC are smart people. They'll understand, and they'll rectify this eventually."

Much like WWE tends to do with former wrestlers, the UFC will act as if Ngannou does not exist while the Cameroonian is with the PFL. Nonetheless, Adesanya is happy for his friend following challenging personal circumstances. "I'm so glad for him. I'm happy for what he's doing. He just went through something that I would never wish on anyone. We've talked. I've checked up on him. Again, I respect Francis so much."