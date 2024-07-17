Highlights Some fans continue to debate whether Conor McGregor cheated during his fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018, citing various alleged infractions.

McGregor faced accusations of illegal strikes, cage clinching, and other fouls during the fight, with Joe Rogan also calling out his use of an illegal knee.

Despite the controversy and allegations of cheating, McGregor faced no disciplinary action after the fight.

With the UFC releasing unseen footage of the 2018 fight between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov as a part of their ‘UFC Muted’ series, fans are once again debating the fight’s controversies - particularly whether or not the Irishman cheated.

Despite being six years ago now, the fight was one of great importance for the sport’s history, which saw the battle for the lightweight championship count up over two million pay-per-view purchases and, for a large population, shone a spotlight onto the UFC for the first time.

The fight saw the Russian silence ‘The Notorious' McGregor, which saw the outspoken Irishman lose the fight after tapping out in the fourth round. The release of this new footage, however, is a reminder for fans of the accusations of illegal cage behaviour McGregor faced after UFC 229.

Did Conor McGregor Cheat vs Khabib

There were some illegal strikes, short grapping, and cage clinching from the Irishman

In sparking a debate on X, formerly known as Twitter, one user said: “Never forget that Conor McGregor has broken the record of most fouls committed in a fight, didn’t get any points deducted, and still got mauled. Never seen someone cheat so many times. Unreal stuff.”

Alongside the tweet sees an image highlighting 23 of McGregor’s supposed infractions with large red circles, ranging from six alleged illegal shots to the back of the head, nine grabs of the side of the cage, and six grabs at Khabib's shorts.

With over 77,000 views, 300 reposts, and 2,800 likes, the opinion of one fan is clearly enough to catalyse others to share theirs. Running to the replies sees over 70 responses in which users argue among themselves about whether McGregor did in fact cheat despite his loss.

“All of this cheating just to tap at the end and beg for mercy,” said one fan. “He cheats as much as possible in every fight and never gets any points deducted,” added another.

Not everyone is in agreement, however. “Some of these are not even a foul lmao,” argued a third fan, while a fourth said: “Herb Dean said he didn’t intervene because even though he was committing fouls it wasn’t getting him any advantage and Khabib was still dominating.”

Joe Rogan Spotted McGregor Cheating

McGregor was called out for his fouling during this match and has been in the years since - not just by fans. Joe Rogan agreed that the Irishman had used an illegal knee, which angered McGregor into hitting back.

“Shut up Joe you little fool,” the Notorious said in a since-deleted voice note he uploaded to X in 2022. “What are you talking about, ‘Smash this and smash that?’ I was smashing my knee into his f****** eye socket, yeah? 'That’s a knee into a grounded opponent.' Call the cops."

Despite the debate in the years since, McGregor faced no disciplinary action - only the five verbal warnings during the fight.

With the recent announcement of McGregor’s latest injury delaying his highly-anticipated fight against Michael Chandler, fans will have to wait to see if the Notorious’ return to the Octagon adds another controversial chapter to his story of a career.