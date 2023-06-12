Ederson had a fantastic game on Saturday night as Manchester City completed a historic treble by clinching the Champions League, defeating Italian giants Inter Milan 1-0 in Istanbul.

Despite having a rocky first half, the Brazilian shot-stopper made a number of brilliant saves throughout the second half to keep the Citizens in front.

The first big save came against Lautaro Martinez, where City’s number 31 spread himself big and stopped the Argentine's chance from a tight angle.

The 29-year-old was called into action again a few minutes before full-time when he made an incredible close-range save to deny Romelu Lukaku’s header, keeping the ball out with his knee.

Ederson was then called into action one final time during the last attack of the game when he made a fine diving save to deny Robin Gosens’ header that was destined for the far top corner.

Comparison of Ederson & De Gea

While City fans around the world were celebrating their goalkeeper’s heroics, one Manchester United fan decided to make a comparison between Ederson and their goalkeeper David de Gea.

@utd_Lewis on Twitter posted a brutal video that compares the way Ederson and De Gea dealt with a long, looping ball into the box in the final minutes of a Champions League tie, and the difference is incredible.

While Manchester City’s shot-stopper comes out to the edge of his box and claims the ball with authority despite battling with a number of players ready to contest the ball, Manchester United’s number one instead opts for a different approach.

The moment was against PSG in 2019, and his side are 3-1 up, trying to hold onto an incredible comeback. Kylian Mbappe puts a high ball into the penalty area and De Gea comes out under no pressure, and rather than catch the ball, chooses instead to punch it with one hand straight to a waiting PSG attacker, who couldn’t make anything of it.

A number of fans took to the replies of the tweet to voice their anger and disappointment towards De Gea, with one fan stating: “I haven't seen a worse goalkeeper than De Gea.”

Another fan replied: “De Gea is a coward,” while two fans shared a similar sentiment, both replying with videos of people washing their eyes out.

The video, which has 314k views and 3.2k likes as of writing this article, is another in a long line of mistakes from the 32-year-old that have been posted across social media this season by a section of United fans who are desperate for the club to bring in a new number one in this transfer window.

Despite winning the Golden Glove, the Spanish international has come under a lot of criticism from fans and pundits alike for his distribution and his mistakes leading to goals, with moments against West Ham United, Brentford, and rivals City in the FA Cup final sticking out this season.