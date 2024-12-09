Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has questioned their decision to remove Dan Ashworth from his position, suggesting that the situation is going to need a lot of explaining after they released a 'poor' statement.

It was confirmed on Sunday that Ashworth would be leaving the Manchester club after the two parties came to a 'mutual agreement' in what was a short and basic statement. Ashworth had only arrived from Newcastle United a few months ago, with INEOS staying patient in order to get their man.

After a summer transfer window in charge as sporting director, Ashworth has now left Old Trafford in what was a surprisingly eventful few months. Erik ten Hag was sacked and replaced by Ruben Amorim, while a host of new players were brought in during the summer window.

Speaking on NBC Sports Soccer, Neville has revealed his disappointment and shock, suggesting that United have a lot of explaining to do after releasing a 'poor' statement...

"I'm really shocked this morning that this has happened and it's not a great look at all. It's something that's going to need a lot of explaining. I think the statement that the club have put out is really poor. Manchester United haven't had a voice for 10 years. They've lost their authority, they've lost their boldness. I think they've been getting it back a little bit in the last 12 months. What's really clear is that there is a fracture here. Something has happened."

INEOS could have fired an out-of-work sporting director to come in instantly, but they fought to secure the signature of Ashworth, waiting for him to finish his gardening leave at Newcastle and paying the North East club compensation. To part ways with the former England man so soon into his tenure hints that something has happened behind the scenes, and it's not a good look for INEOS after doing everything they could to bring him in.

According to Sky Sports journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Atletico Madrid director Andrea Berta is being eyed as a possible replacement for Ashworth. The 52-year-old looks set to leave the La Liga club at the end of his contract.