Highlights Dan Ashworth is ‘already in contact’ with Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee’s agent, Kia Joorabchian.

The newly-appointed sporting director could already be closing in on his first signing at Manchester United.

Leny Yoro is considered a 'dream target' for United, but Real Madrid remain favourites.

Newly-appointed Manchester United sporting director Dan Ashworth is ‘already in contact’ with Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee’s agent Kia Joorabchian, according to journalist Nick Semeraro.

It appears that the 53-year-old took no time to settle into his new role at Old Trafford after the Red Devils reached an agreement with Newcastle to release Ashworth from his ‘contractual obligations’ this week.

Ashworth, who was placed on gardening leave by the Magpies in February, is now looking to secure the first deal of the summer for Man United, who are keen to bounce back after a disappointing Premier League season.

Erik ten Hag’s side finished eighth, with a negative goal difference, as they now aim for a fresh start under the new structure and with Sir Jim Ratcliffe in charge of football operations.

Previously, GMS reported that the Red Devils are targeting new signings in five positions this summer and look to do ‘two quick deals’ before outgoings commence.

With a reported starting budget of just £50m, United will be looking to offload multiple unwanted stars in the remaining two months of the summer, with Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood, and Casemiro all tipped for a permanent departure.

United in Joshua Zirkzee Talks

The Red Devils’ first summer signing

Man United are keen to bring in another forward alongside Rasmus Hojlund this summer as they target Bologna starlet Joshua Zirkzee.

The 23-year-old, who faced serious interest from AC Milan, could become the first summer signing at Old Trafford after his impressive season in Serie A. He has a £34m release clause in his contract which United are willing to activate, while journalist Ben Jacobs says agent Joorabchian is also demanding in excess of £8m commission on the deal.

Zirkzee helped Bologna finish fifth in Italy last summer, earning plaudits for his solid performances under manager Thiago Motta and helping the club qualify for the Champions League for the first time in history.

With plenty of room for improvement, Zirkzee could rejuvenate Man United’s squad even more as he would replace Anthony Martial – the Frenchman departed on a free transfer following his contract expiry last month.

After inspiring performances from Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho, and Rasmus Hojlund last season, United seem to be willing to build around the three youngsters as they target multiple promising starlets this summer, including Lille centre-back Leny Yoro.

Joshua Zirkzee Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Minutes per goal Serie A 34 11 5 253 Coppa Italia 3 1 2 168

Leny Yoro Considered ‘Dream Target’

Real Madrid remain favourites

The 18-year-old Lille starlet Yoro is a ‘dream target’ for Man United this summer, but Real Madrid are still considered favourites in the race for the centre-back, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano suggested that Yoro is eyed by several top clubs in Europe, including Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain.

However, the promising defender is giving ‘total priority’ to Real Madrid as he looks to follow his compatriot Kylian Mbappe to the Spanish capital this summer.

Yoro, who featured in 32 league matches for Lille last season, helped the club finish fourth and qualify for the Champions League under manager Paulo Fonseca.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 02-07-24.