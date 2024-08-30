Dan Ashworth has revealed that Manchester United have got "conversations going on" about transfers on deadline day, Mike Keegan has reported.

The Reds have had a strong transfer window bringing in Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs De Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui so far, with Manuel Ugarte expected to be confirmed as the fifth summer signing before the 11pm deadline.

But the club's transfer business may not be done just yet, after sporting director Ashworth revealed that his phone was vibrating during the Europa League draw, suggesting there were still deals to be done.

Ashworth: 'Conversations Going On'

Man United linked with Raheem Sterling

Ashworth was adamant that there were still several hours to go in the transfer window and that there were conversations ongoing, while refusing to rule out any further business before Friday's deadline.

And speaking to Mike Keegan, he suggested people were trying to get in contact with him while he was attending the Europa League league phase draw.

"I had a few missed calls (in the draw). I kept getting nudged from Sir Dave Brailsford! My phone was vibrating. Let’s see what happens. The window is still open. We’ve got some conversations going on."

United were dealt a blow as they failed to meet the midday deadline to register Ugarte for Sunday's huge Premier League clash with Liverpool, but a deal is still expected to be completed with no hitches.

Scott McTominay is also expected to complete a move away from the club and join Napoli before the deadline, while Victor Lindelof is set to stay until January at least.

However, the big story is about the future of winger Jadon Sancho who is edging closer to a move to Chelsea. The winger has been left out of the match day squad for the first two Premier League games of the season and is a target for the Blues, with talks ongoing about a permanent or loan deal. It has also been suggested that Raheem Sterling could head to Old Trafford in a swap deal, although United aren't actively pursuing this option and it's believed the England star will stay at Chelsea or join Arsenal.