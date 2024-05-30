Highlights Dan Ashworth is now predicted to join Manchester United at the end of 2024 at the earliest.

Dan Ashworth's arrival at Manchester United could be delayed until the end of the year, the Daily Mail's Craig Hope has claimed.

The Red Devils' incoming sporting director looks to depart Newcastle, but it is currently unclear when he will take up the Man United role after being placed on ‘gardening leave’ by the Magpies.

The two clubs are unable to agree on a compensation package, with Newcastle wanting £20million, while United have proposed a package worth only £2million.

Ashworth’s gardening leave is set to expire at the end of next year, and United might be willing to wait to secure his signature for free, rather than meet Newcastle’s demands anytime soon.

New Man United technical director Jason Wilcox is now expected to take the main role in player recruitment and cover for Ashworth.

Newcastle’s stance on Ashworth has attracted criticism from Man United’s minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who said the situation is ‘completely absurd’.

Ashworth to join Man Utd Earliest at 'End of this Year'

He may not even arrive at Old Trafford until 2025

Hope, speaking on Sky Sports’ Back Pages podcast, predicts that Ashworth will join Man United only at the end of the year, if not in 2025.

He said:

"Omar Berrada doesn't come in until July and Dan Ashworth, well, goodness knows when that will be. My information is it will be, if not next year, the end of this year, the earliest really. “So yeah, not a great start [for INEOS], and you only hope these cultural changes they're trying to implement are well received inside the building because it does raise one or two eyebrows.”

After INEOS and Ratcliffe took over Man United’s football operations, the Red Devils underwent significant changes in the front office.

CEO Richard Arnold and Director of Football, John Murtough, departed, while former Man City men Wilcox and new CEO, Omar Berrada, joined.

Man United Summer Clear-Out is Underway

Only the likes of Mainoo, Garnacho and Hojlund are safe from the axe

Ratcliffe, who bought a 25 per cent stake in United in February, now looks to kick off his first transfer window by clearing out unwanted players.

United are keen to build around youngsters like Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho, and Rasmus Holjund in the next campaign and could make way for more new talents soon.

In recent weeks, the Red Devils have been linked with signing Crystal Palace forward Michael Olise and Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, while exits have started.

Erik ten Hag's managerial record with Manchester United (2022-24) Matches 114 Wins 68 Draws 15 Losses 31 Points per match 1.92

Raphael Varane, Anthony Martial, and Alvaro Fernandez have all announced their departures recently, while veterans Jonny Evans and Tom Heaton are likely to follow after their deals expire next month.

Man United are also set to make a decision on manager Erik ten Hag’s future soon as the club’s board hold internal meetings this week to review the Dutchman’s season.

