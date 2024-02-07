Highlights Manchester United are pushing to bring Dan Ashworth to Old Trafford in a behind-the-scenes role, making him the prime choice for the sporting director position.

Manchester United are pushing to bring Newcastle United's Dan Ashworth to Old Trafford in a behind-the-scenes role, and journalist Dean Jones has now told GIVEMESPORT that he is still the favourite to move to the Red Devils.

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe acquiring a 25% stake in Manchester United, subject to approval from the relevant authorities, INEOS will be looking to make plenty of changes in the background in order to steer the club in the right direction. The English billionaire has already switched things up behind the scenes, but further alterations are expected, especially when his takeover is fully ratified.

The Manchester outfit have seen a lack of success at Old Trafford over the last few years, partly down to poor recruitment from the decision-makers in the boardroom. If Ratcliffe wants to bring success back to United, then he will have to ensure the right people are appointed in order to guide them on the right path once again.

Man Utd pushing to appoint Dan Ashworth

According to MailOnline back in December, it was looking increasingly likely that Newcastle United director Ashworth would be moving to United to replace John Murtough as football director. The former Brighton & Hove Albion chief hasn't been at St James' Park for too long, but he could be tempted by a switch to Manchester. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano previously told GIVEMESPORT that Ashworth is appreciated by INEOS, but the internal discussion is still ongoing at Old Trafford.

Man Utd record transfers under the Glazers Player Fee Paul Pogba (Juventus) £90m Antony (Ajax) £81m Harry Maguire (Leicester City) £75m Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) £73m Romelu Lukaku (Everton) £73m Angel Di Maria (Real Madrid) £64m Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £64m Casemiro (Real Madrid) £61m All fees according to Transfermarkt

The Glazers' recruitment strategy hasn't been working over the last few years, having a negative impact on their success on the pitch. United have spent a significant amount of money on a host of players who have struggled to perform, so Ratcliffe will undoubtedly be keen to have a positive impact on their recruitment.

Ashworth has a long-standing relationship with INEOS director of sport Sir Dave Brailsford, while the Newcastle chief is considered the prime choice for the sporting director role at Old Trafford. The 52-year-old has played a crucial role in Newcastle's transfer dealings since he arrived at St James' Park, helping Eddie Howe guide the Magpies to Champions League qualification. Although he may feel he's got unfinished business at the North East club, it's always going to be difficult to turn down the opportunity to work with the Red Devils.

Dean Jones - Ashworth is still the favourite

Jones has suggested that from what he's heard, Ashworth is still the favourite to be appointed at Old Trafford and he expects United fans to hear more in the near future. The journalist adds that he's been expecting to hear news of an official approach for Ashworth, but we're yet to see it from United. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"It's hard to know exactly when they're going to make their move, because I've expected it about three times already. The last update I had in January was that it would be following on the back of the transfer window. So hopefully, for United fans, they should be hearing a bit more about this situation pretty soon. I haven't heard anything different to the fact that Dan Ashworth is still in a really strong position for the job. He was still the favourite the last time I checked in on this a week ago. So I would still consider that is the case."

Erik ten Hag eyeing attacking trio

After failing to bring in any new additions in the summer transfer window, United could be saving their business for the summer. The Red Devils are struggling in the Premier League, so there's no doubt they could do with reinforcements and the summer is an ideal chance to make a serious charge on the market.

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT that Crystal Palace's Michael Olise, RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, and Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee are all being scouted and United could make a move to secure their signatures when the summer window opens for business later in the year.