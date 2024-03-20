Highlights Manchester United are pushing to secure Dan Ashworth as director of football, prioritising building a strong backroom team at Old Trafford.

Ashworth's departure from Newcastle and potential arrival at United show INEOS' desire to make big changes and strengthen the club.

United also have their sights set on bringing Dougie Freedman to head recruitment as they aim to revamp the club under new ownership.

Manchester United are still pushing to secure the signature of Newcastle United's director of football Dan Ashworth, and journalist Ben Jacobs has explained to GIVEMESPORT that it's a 'matter of when not if' when it comes to his appointment at Old Trafford, with the Red Devils still prioritising bringing him to the club.

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS acquiring a 25% stake in the Manchester club earlier this year, there are set to be a host of changes in the background as the new investors hope to steer the Red Devils in a different direction. There's already been a reshuffle behind the scenes, with Ratcliffe keen on bringing the right people in to help build the club from the top.

Ashworth could be the next to arrive through the door at Old Trafford and it's no surprise that United are desperate to acquire his services considering the impressive jobs he's done in his roles in football.

Man Utd Remain in Talks for Ashworth

Newcastle United recently confirmed that Ashworth has been placed on gardening leave after informing the Magpies that he wishes to leave the club, as per Sky Sports. The report confirms that the former Brighton & Hove Albion chief told Newcastle about the Manchester outfit's interest, confirming that he wants to make the move to Old Trafford. Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth previously told GIVEMESPORT that it's only a matter of time before United get their man, with Ratcliffe wanting a speedy resolution to the situation.

Ashworth has a long-standing relationship with Sir Dave Brailsford, INEOS' head of sport, after previously working together at the FA. The potential appointment of the 52-year-old emphasises that INEOS are looking to stamp their authority at Old Trafford, with Ratcliffe recently confirming that he is desperate to bring in the right people behind the scenes...

“You need to get your organisation right and populate it with people best in class. We have to make sure we get recruitment right. That's such a vital part of running a football club, getting that right."

With the summer transfer window approaching, United will be hoping to get their ducks in order as they look to make an assault on the upcoming market. As pivotal as it is to appoint a strong backroom team, investment is needed on the pitch if Erik ten Hag's side want to get back to where they feel they belong, which is undoubtedly competing for Premier League titles. Unfortunately for the supporters at Old Trafford, they are some way off that as it stands.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United have the biggest net spend of any club in the Premier League over the last ten years, totalling a whopping £1.15bn.

Ben Jacobs - Ashworth Still a Priority for United

Jacobs has suggested that the priority for United is still to get a deal for Ashworth over the line and there's no real concern that they won't get their man. The journalist adds that those close to INEOS insist that they aren't willing to overpay for the former Brighton chief, but if they want to secure his signature ahead of the summer, then they might have to compromise on that. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"I think the priority is to get Dan Ashworth over the line and there's no real concern. It's a matter of when not if. But by the same token, the timing of when Ashworth can start is obviously complicating things and Manchester United are using the fact that Newcastle don't actually want to keep paying Ashworth for 20-odd months, because then there'll be in a situation where they're paying two sporting directors on their books. That's not ideal given Newcastle's financial circumstances. So those close to Ratcliffe, INEOS, and Manchester United, have always maintained that they don't plan to overpay and to get Ashworth in time for the summer, they would have to compromise on that."

Dougie Freedman Eyed by INEOS

INEOS and Ratcliffe won't be stopping once they've finalised the appointment of Ashworth, and they are set to make further alterations and appointments in the background. It's understood that Crystal Palace's Dougie Freedman is United's top target to become head of recruitment at Old Trafford after an impressive stint with the Eagles.

Journalist Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT that as it stands, there's been no approach from United to Palace for Freedman. Their focus for now is to bring Ashworth to the North West, and then attention can turn to the likes of Freedman and Jason Wilcox, who is another target for the Red Devils.

All stats courtesy of MailOnline