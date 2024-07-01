Highlights Manchester United's pursuit of Dan Ashworth has finally been completed and is set to boost their transfer dealings.

Ashworth's signings helped Newcastle United rise to Champions League.

INEOS will back Ashworth and Erik ten Hag with a transfer budget for top four qualification.

Manchester United's tiring pursuit of Newcastle United sporting director Dan Ashworth is finally over after months of controversy involving gardening leave, deleted emails and tight stances over compensation fees - and it's a move that has been dubbed a 'huge positive' with the Premier League side finally set to get their transfer dealings for the summer underway.

Ashworth had been Newcastle's transfer guru almost throughout their Saudi-led era, conducting the sales of many of their incoming stars such as Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon, Sven Botman and more - with those stars dragging the Magpies to the Champions League in his first full season at the club. More signings last summer set the club up for future success, with Tino Livramento, Sandro Tonali and Lewis Hall being the main additions to the club, and now the Magpies are seen as a genuine European consistent side after many years lurking at the wrong end of the table. But his move to United means he will embark on a new career path - and Mark Goldbridge has labelled the signing 'a huge positive'.

Goldbridge: Ashworth Signing a "Huge Positive"

United can finally start to plan for the future

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), the United fan pundit couldn't hide his delight at the appointment starting immediately, with United's transfer window set to get into full swing following his arrival. Goldbridge said:

"Ashworth to start immediately! That's a huge positive."

It was a huge task to bring Ashworth in. As far back as February, United made their intentions clear in terms of wanting to bring Ashworth to the sporting director helm, which led to the two clubs aiming to negotiate a move for his services.

Newcastle swiftly announced his departure, where Ashworth began a period of gardening leave as to avoid a conflict of interest whilst the two clubs negotiated a fee - though that wasn't plain sailing.

Dan Ashworth's Newcastle United signings - 2023/24 match rating statistics Player Average match rating Squad rank Alexander Isak 7.14 3rd Nick Pope 6.71 11th Sven Botman 6.58 17th Anthony Gordon 7.29 2nd Lewis Hall 6.55 19th Harvey Barnes 6.61 =14th

Whilst the Red Devils managed to source a fee for Southampton technical director Jason Wilcox, there was a lot of haggling with Newcastle for Ashworth - who originally wanted £20million to part ways with their transfer guru.

Then came controversy; Ashworth and new Manchester United CEO Omar Berrada had been engaging in emails about moving to Old Trafford whilst they were still employed by Newcastle and Manchester City respectively, albeit on gardening leave, with Ashworth accidentally sending his conversations to a Newcastle email address, which brought the conversations to light.

Ashworth Has a Huge Task on His Hands

The Red Devils can't afford to waste more money

The move has helped Newcastle comply with Profit and Sustainability Rules, and now INEOS will look to back Ashworth and Erik ten Hag with a transfer budget that will propel the club back into the top four.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dan Ashworth was previously on the books at Brighton and Hove Alboin, West Bromwich Albion and the England setup

In recent years, there has been too much of an emphasis on signing big-name stars on huge contracts, with little planning for the future; the signings of Casemiro, Raphael Varane and Mason Mount fall into this bracket and they certainly haven't had the desired effect on the pitch.

Meanwhile, other big money signings such as Antony, Jadon Sancho and Donny van de Beek have been huge wastes of money; leaving one of Ashworth's biggest tasks to be to cutting any large investments out and signing good players for value.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 01-07-24.