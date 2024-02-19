Highlights Manchester United are pushing to bring in Dan Ashworth to Old Trafford.

INEOS founder Sir Jim Ratcliffe has acquired a 25% stake in the Red Devils, planning major changes including a new transfer strategy.

Ashworth has given the green light and has asked to leave Newcastle United.

Manchester United are pushing to bring Newcastle United's Dan Ashworth to Old Trafford, and Fabrizio Romano has now provided an update on the situation, suggesting that it's over between the Magpies and their sporting director.

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe acquiring a 25% stake in the Red Devils, the INEOS founder is looking to implement major changes at the club. United's transfer strategy is set to change dramatically, and Ashworth could play a key role in implementing a new recruitment policy.

Ashworth has given the green light

United to make formal proposal

As per The Athletic, Ashworth has now been placed on gardening leave at St James' Park amid interest from the Manchester outfit. INEOS are eyeing both Ashworth and Southampton's Jason Wilcox for football operation roles at Old Trafford, with Ratcliffe acting fast to implement changes in his new role at the club.

Italian journalist Romano has now provided an update on the situation, claiming that Manchester United will now make a formal proposal to Newcastle as they try to negotiate compensation to bring Ashworth to the club. The former Brighton & Hove Albion chief has already given the green light and it's now over between Ashworth and Newcastle.

According to the Northern Echo, Newcastle want more than £20m to allow Ashworth to depart. The Magpies are willing to keep Ashworth on gardening leave until 2026 in order to receive the fee they are demanding for their sporting director, so it could be a lengthy process if the Red Devils aren't willing to meet the asking price.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Newcastle won't stand in Ashworth's way, as long as their financial demands are met. The expectation is that the situation will move fast as the Magpies want it resolved as quickly as possible. Although there is plenty of time until the summer transfer window, Manchester United will want the right people in place as they plot potential moves.

Related Man Utd fans may soon 'hear about' changes by Sir Jim Ratcliffe Manchester United are undergoing plenty of behind-the-scenes changes at Old Trafford with Sir Jim Ratcliffe acquiring a 25% stake in the club.

Ratcliffe changing recruitment policy at Man Utd

United to use data and target younger profiles

As per i News, Ratcliffe is set to make major changes to how United run their recruitment in the future. The Red Devils have spent significant amounts of money on new signings who have failed to deliver, often targeting players reaching the latter stages of their careers, such as Raphael Varane and Casemiro.

The report claims that they will no longer be going down that route, with younger profiles targeted using data. Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite and Crystal Palace's Michael Olise are named as potential targets for the Red Devils. It could be a long process with young talents needing extra time to bed in, but bringing in more players of the profile of Rasmus Hojlund would be beneficial. The Danish striker struggled in his first few months, but United are now reaping the rewards.