Newcastle United want to continue with sporting director Dan Ashworth, despite Manchester United looking to appoint the former Brighton & Hove Albion man, and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has provided an exclusive update to GIVEMESPORT on the situation.

It's been a disappointing start to the season for the Magpies, with Eddie Howe's side sitting in 10th place in the Premier League table. Newcastle have also struggled in other competitions having been knocked out of the Carabao Cup and Champions League. It looks set to be another campaign without a trophy, unless the Magpies can go on an impressive run in the FA Cup.

Newcastle spent over £130m on new additions during the summer transfer window, with Ashworth helping to oversee their transfer business. However, the Red Devils could be looking to appoint Ashworth once Sir Jim Ratcliffe's takeover at Old Trafford is officially approved, which would be a devastating blow for the North East club.

Newcastle 'braced' for Ashworth approach

Manchester United are reportedly looking to appoint Ashworth in a behind-the-scenes role at Old Trafford, but the Magpies are looking to receive a significant compensation package due to the former Brighton chief having a 12-month notice period. Journalist Ben Jacobs previously told GIVEMESPORT that Newcastle are now 'braced' for an approach from the Manchester outfit, despite him being happy at St James' Park. Ashworth, unfortunately for Newcastle, has a strong relationship with Dave Brailsford, who is part of the INEOS group who are hoping to take over at Old Trafford.

Dan Ashworth's CV Club/Country Position Date appointed Date departed Newcastle United Sporting director May 30, 2022 N/A Brighton & Hove Albion Technical director February 19, 2019 February 7, 2022 England Director of development July 1, 2013 September 26, 2018 West Bromwich Albion Sporting director December 1, 2007 June 30, 2013 West Bromwich Albion Academy manager March 1, 2004 November 30, 2007 Cambridge United Director of youth development January 1, 2001 February 29, 2004 Peterborough United Academy manager January 1, 2000 December 31, 2000 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 16/01/2024

It's understood that Manchester United want Ashworth to help overhaul their transfer strategy, and it will be interesting to see whether he's willing to leave Newcastle after such a short space of time. Ashworth has been with Newcastle for less than two years, but a role at one of the biggest clubs in world football could be too big an opportunity for him to turn down. The Magpies will undoubtedly be desperate for Ashworth to remain with the club, and his 12-month notice period could give them a huge boost in their pursuit of doing so.

Fabrizio Romano - Ashworth favourite for United role

Romano has suggested that Newcastle want to continue with Ashworth and they believe he remains focused on their project. The Italian journalist adds that Manchester United and INEOS may make an approach after the transfer window and Ashworth is their favourite for the role at Old Trafford. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano said...

"Also for Newcastle, the message is very clear from the club on Dan Ashworth. They want to continue with him. They believe that he's only focused on their project. So let's see if INEOS will go strong on this one, probably after the transfer window also to respect Newcastle, or if they will go for another candidate. But for sure, Dan Ashworth is the favourite candidate in their idea and in their project."

Newcastle could offload key player

Newcastle manager Howe has recently voiced his frustration with the Premier League's profit and sustainability regulations, with his side unable to splash the cash in the January transfer window. The former Bournemouth boss also admitted that selling players might be their only solution...

“Selling players is vital to being able to bring players in the other way.”

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook later told GIVEMESPORT that Newcastle may be forced to offload one of their key stars in order to fund a revamp of the squad, similar to how Aston Villa sold Jack Grealish to Manchester City. Crook names Bruno Guimaraes, Sven Botman, and Alexander Isak as a trio of players whom the Magpies may consider cashing in on. Although losing a prized asset will be a disappointment, in Aston Villa's case, the club have kicked on immensely since selling Grealish and a similar situation could play out at Newcastle.