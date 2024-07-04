Highlights Manchester United's new sporting director, Dan Ashworth, plans to sell seven players this summer to raise funds for new signings.

The club's budget is limited to £50m, so Ashworth aims to generate an additional £200m by selling underperforming or surplus players.

United are targeting new signings in all areas of the pitch, including Matthijs de Ligt and Manuel Ugarte.

Dan Ashworth is wasting no time at all settling into his new surroundings, with Manchester United's recently appointed sporting director already looking to wield the axe. According to reports from the Mirror, as many as seven players have already been earmarked for potential sales during the summer transfer window.

United are expected to be very busy in their first few months under Sir Jim Ratcliffe, and have already been linked with the likes of Matthijs de Ligt, who Ashworth had targeted during his time at Newcastle United. But before they get carried away with new signings, the new INEOS regime are looking to trim the fat.

According to reports earlier this year, only three players had been marked as untouchable during the summer window - Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund. But while the Red Devils will listen to offers for most players on their books, there are certain players that Ashworth will be seeking to push out the door.

Ashworth Hoping to Raise £200m With Seven Sales

Harry Maguire and Casemiro among the list

With Premier League clubs' spending power somewhat restricted by profit and sustainability rules, there is a growing need to sell before United can buy. Per the Mirror, their current budget stands at just £50m, which simply won't be enough for them to recruit the top players who they desire.

However, Ashworth is hoping to raise a further £200m by selling underperforming stars and those who are surplus to requirements. Jadon Sancho, fresh from his promising loan spell at Borussia Dortmund, is one player who will be sold, and United are eager to conclude a deal before pre-season begins.

Mason Greenwood, who spent last season on loan at Getafe, is another player in the shop window, as are Antony, Victor Lindelof, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Harry Maguire. The initial quartet all failed to live up to expectations last season, hence the decision to look for upgrades, while Maguire's potential sale comes after he stepped up for Erik ten Hag's side in a big way. However, considering he was mainly in the team because of injuries to first choice centre-backs Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez, and United's pursuit of Branthwaite and De Ligt, Ratcliffe and co. will likely want to cash in now that improved performances have inflated the England international's price.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro and Diogo Dalot recorded a higher average Whoscored rating in 2023/24 than Harry Maguire at Manchester United.

Seven Man Utd Players Dan Ashworth Wants to Sell Player Cost Casemiro £70m Victor Lindelof £30.7m Harry Maguire £80m Christian Eriksen Free Antony £86m Jadon Sancho £73m Mason Greenwood N/A

United Targeting Signings in All Areas

Club negotiating for Ugarte and Zirkzee

Although sales will be Ashworth's priority in the coming days and weeks, United will be looking to splash the cash in the transfer market when they can. The Red Devils have been linked with moves for players in all areas of the pitch as they seek to bounce back from a disappointing campaign in the English top flight.

Although Branthwaite and De Ligt have been the two main targets in defence, there is also an interest in bolstering the midfield, something which will only increase if Casemiro leaves. They have 'got the ok' from PSG's Manuel Ugarte, but will need to find a breakthrough in negotiations.

United are also in talks to sign highly-rated Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee, who could be set to move to Old Trafford in the coming weeks. However, with many other players facing uncertain futures, such as Marcus Rashford, then expect there to be even more movement in the market should anyone else depart.