Dan Ashworth’s arrival at Manchester United is likely to happen after the summer transfer window, journalist Ben Jacobs revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

After being placed on gardening leave by Newcastle, which expires at the end of next year, the incoming United sporting director is set to join after the season starts.

According to a report from Metro, the Magpies want £20million in compensation from Man United for Ashworth’s arrival, and the two clubs have not managed to reach an agreement yet, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe calling Newcastle's demands ‘a bit silly'.

The Red Devils now approach a crucial summer without their key man after finishing eighth in the last Premier League campaign, their worst result since 1990.

Technical director Jason Wilcox is expected to cover for Ashworth until his arrival, as Man United are set to decide on manager Erik ten Hag’s future.

Ashworth’s Man United Arrival Delayed

May impact Ten Hag’s ambitions

Since the arrival of Ashworth is delayed, Jacobs suggests Ten Hag may not have the chance to work under the new Man United structure.

He said:

“What could he do under this changed structure, that's only really going to start in full and enforce this summer, when people like CEO Omar Berrada come in, when Dan Ashworth eventually arrives, likely now after the summer window is closed.” “But that's another consideration as well. And sometimes, in the end, the best path for stability is actually not changing and giving yourself continuity, given that the INEOS’ part of Manchester United, who are controlling the sporting side, are brand new themselves as well.”

After holding a series of internal meetings last week, Man United are yet to announce their decision on the Dutchman’s future at the club.

Last month, the Red Devils were linked with several Ten Hag replacements, including ex-Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel and Mauricio Pochettino, who parted ways with Chelsea by mutual agreement.

Sancho ‘Open to Man United Return’

If Ten Hag is sacked this summer

Manchester United loanee Jadon Sancho is ready to return to the club if Erik ten Hag leaves, according to the Mirror.

The 24-year-old received praise from the Dutch manager over his recent impressive performances for Borussia Dortmund after the pair fell out last year, but is now waiting to see if Ten Hag is sacked.

The Bundesliga side are open to Sancho’s return on a permanent deal but are unlikely to afford the transfer fee, which could be worth more than £50million.

The England international, who joined United in a £73million deal in 2021, has made 82 appearances for the Red Devils so far, scoring 12 goals.

Jadon Sancho Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 3 0 0 Bundesliga 14 2 3 Champions League 7 1 0

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 03-06-24.