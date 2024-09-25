Morgan Rogers has been praised for his breakthrough into the Aston Villa team by Sky Sports presenter and Villans fan Dan Bardell after becoming one of the 'first names on the teamsheet' in the west Midlands - touting the 'frightening' forward for an England call-up in the near future and praising manager Unai Emery for getting the best out of his players.

Rogers joined the club for a fee that could rise to £15million in the January transfer window, and has instantly burst into life at Villa Park. Whilst this season hasn't seen him record too much in terms of goals and assists, his performances have helped his other teammates shine - and with Villa in the ascendency once again, Bardell has praised the striker.

Bardell: Morgan Rogers is a 'Unique Player'

There aren't too many with Rogers' pace and physique

Speaking on Off The Ball, Bardell hyped both Rogers and Emery for their efforts in accelerating his development - before touting the forward for an England call-up. He said:

"He was a signing that Unai Emery really, really pushed for. Obviously there is this triangle of power at Villa in terms of transfers, but every now and again Emery will say 'I really want this player'. It happened with Ross Barkley in the summer, and it happened with Morgan Rogers in January. "Because of the injury situation, he came into the team quickly than I think Villa would have expected him to. He had to learn on the job, there was some off-the-ball stuff that he struggled with when he first came in - but he ended the season really well before he got injured, and he was adapting and getting used to what Emery wants. "Now you watch him, and he's just frightening. The sheer size of him, the brute force when he's dribbling with the ball...but the close control and the fact that he can just buy past players, and he can leave them behind, they're almost bouncing off him. He's just such a unique player. "He can play as a No.10 or as a wide left, and he is one of the first names on the teamsheet. He can't be too far away from an England call-up. Again, it shows what this manager does for the football club because there isn't really any player that has been at Villa and hasn't improved. Rogers has improved immeasurably already and I also think he's got a couple more levels to go as well, so it's really exciting."

Unai Emery's Villa Spell Has Been Perfect

He has dragged Villa from a lower-table side to European regulars

Emery's spell at Villa could not have gone better and having elevated the team into the Champions League, there is little to suggest that they can't continue doing so.

Morgan Rogers's Premier League statistics - Aston Villa squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Minutes Played 450 =1st Assists 2 =1st Key Passes Per Game 1.8 2nd Shots Per Game 1.8 3rd Dribbles Per Game 2.2 1st Match rating 7.11 2nd

Having joined Villa when they were in the midst of a relegation battle under Steven Gerrard, Emery dragged the club to seventh in the Premier League table with five wins in his first seven games.

A run towards the end of the campaign that saw Villa win an incredible 10 top-flight games in the final 15 of the season to secure European football, but that didn't stop there.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Morgan Rogers has four goals for England's under-21 side.

That continued into last season, with Villa only losing three games before Boxing Day, and having recorded four wins from their opening five games in the current campaign, there is an argument that Emery has been the most impressive boss in the entire league since he took over.

