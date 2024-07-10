Highlights Wolves reject Arsenal's offer for Bentley, want money to reinvest.

Arsenal's bid falls short for the 30-year-old goalkeeper.

Bentley likely to remain at Wolves as the third-choice keeper as it stands.

Arsenal are pushing to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Dan Bentley, and according to The Athletic's David Ornstein, the Gunners have seen an offer rejected for the 30-year-old.

Mikel Arteta is looking to bring in some cover for the goalkeeper position at the Emirates Stadium, but they will have to up their bid if they want to convince Wolves to part ways. Bentley would likely come in as third choice behind David Raya and Aaron Ramsdale, so it wouldn't make a lot of sense for Arsenal to splash the cash.

It's been a fairly quiet summer transfer window for the north London outfit who are yet to make any official signings.

Arsenal See Offer Rejected for Bentley

Wolves want enough money to reinvest

A report from The Athletic and Ornstein has confirmed that Arsenal have seen an offer rejected by Wolves for Bentley. The Midlands club only want to consider offloading him if they receive enough money to reinvest in a new backup goalkeeper. The 30-year-old has only featured a handful of times for Wolves.

"Arsenal make opening offer for Wolves goalkeeper Dan Bentley. Proposal immediately turned down - well below #WWFC valuation of important squad member. #AFC targeting 30yo Englishman as 3rd choice to strengthen ranks in pre-season & beyond."

Arsenal's bid is said to be 'considerably short', so as it stands he won't be heading to the Emirates Stadium. As mentioned, the Gunners won't want to burst the bank for a third-choice goalkeeper, but Bentley is experienced and counts as a homegrown option in the squad.

Bentley has already spent some time at Arsenal during his academy days, joining the club at the age of eight before leaving when he was 15. Since then, he's established himself as a goalkeeper in the English football pyramid before joining Wolves last year.

For Wolves, it wouldn't make a lot of sense for them to offload Bentley in the summer transfer window. The transfer fee isn't going to be significant enough where they can strengthen multiple areas of their squad, while they will still be forced to replace him.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Daniel Bentley featured five times for Wolves in the Premier League last season.

Arsenal Interested in Signing Eberechi Eze

He has a £60m release clause

According to journalist Ed Aarons, Arsenal are one of the sides who are interested in signing Crystal Palace attacker Eberechi Eze, but there are other teams currently in the race. The England international has a £60m release clause in his contract, so it could be easy to prise him away from Selhurst Park.

The tricky attacker can play in multiple positions across the front line and would undoubtedly be a smart addition for Arteta's squad. Speaking on the potential signing, presenter Mark Goldbridge has said it would be a 'great deal' for the Gunners if they can convince Eze to sign on the dotted line at the Emirates.

