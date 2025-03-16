Dan Burn lived out his boyhood dream by not only guiding Newcastle United to a first major trophy in 70 years but scoring one of the Magpies' goals in a 2-1 success vs Liverpool. The Blyth-born defender was imperious at the heart of the backline as Eddie Howe's men claimed a deserved victory at Wembley Stadium.

It may not be his final outing at the home of England's national team this term, either. Burn was called up to Thomas Tuchel's first-ever Three Lions squad just two days before towering above Alexis Mac Allister and powering a header past a helpless Caiomhin Kelleher to open the scoring in the Carabao Cup final.

Famed for being a dominant 6'7" rock at the back for his club and having only nine fingers, the towering centre-back showed exactly why his new international boss is keen to involve him in the fold for the first time at 32 years old.

Dan Burn's Father's Pride

'Spare a thought for Dan Burn's dad'

Following the final whistle of the biggest game of Burn's career to date, a post emerged online detailing an open letter David Burn sent to his son prior to the Carabao Cup final against Manchester United in 2023. Beaming with pride at Dan's achievements, he recalled taking him and his brother to Newcastle games as children.

From the start of his journey at Blyth Town to being days away from stepping out in a major cup final for his boyhood club, David wasn't afraid to show the immense pride he felt. There was no stopping him from heaping on the praise:

"Your resilience, your perseverance, should be an inspiration to every young kid in the north east. You are no Peter Beardsley, but you proved sheer dedication and hard work can take you far. As our fellow fans sing, 'You'll never, ever beat Dan Burn'. "You are living the dream of so many and you understand the responsibility."

Burn and Newcastle came up short on that day, falling to a 2-0 defeat against Erik ten Hag's Red Devils. However, there will be no wiping the smile off David's face after seeing his son put in a Man of the Match display against Arne Slot's Premier League champions in waiting at Wembley.

Dan Burn's Pride at Magpies Achievement

'I feel like I'm dreaming'