Highlights Newcastle United uses advanced technology to help deaf fans "feel" the noise at matches through vibrating shirts.

RNID research shows technology can make live sports events more accessible for those with hearing loss.

Dan Burn's touching sign language gesture to Newcastle's deaf fans during a crucial win over Tottenham.

Newcastle United fans who are either deaf or suffer from hearing loss were given shirts by the club for their Premier League home game against Tottenham Hotspur to ensure they were able to “feel” the noise through advanced technology.

The encounter between the top tier pair saw a collection of Newcastle's deaf fans wearing new "haptic" kits to enjoy a more atmospheric experience at St James' Park. How it works is that the shirts use sensors which vibrate when action takes place on the pitch, particularly when a goal is scored.

Research from the Royal National Institute for Deaf People (RNID) revealed that a total of 71% of people with hearing loss stated that further advancements in technology can make live sporting events, such as football matches, more accessible for all.

Teri Devine, director for inclusion at RNID, has insisted that the technology used by Newcastle has the potential for a "real and lasting impact" on how people with hearing loss are able to experience live sporting occasions.

"One in five adults in the UK are deaf or have hearing loss, but people often face barriers in everyday life - including in live sports events. We're excited to be part of this collaboration and we hope this exposure opens up conversations among football fans about hearing loss and encourages other football clubs to raise their game and make sure deaf fans are fully included."

Dan Burn's Touching Gesture

Signed "Love the fans" after Newcastle goal

In the game itself, Newcastle claimed a crucial 4-0 win over top four-chasing Tottenham, which gave Eddie Howe's side a massive boost in their pursuit of European football next term. The most notable moment in the game, however, was neither a goal nor an assist - but Dan Burn's touching gesture to the contingent of Newcastle's sensory impaired fans.

While celebrating his side's third goal, the English spotted the TNT Sports cameras and aimed a celebration towards fans, either in the stadium or at home who are deaf, with some British Sign Language (BSL). In sign language, Burn said: "Love the fans."

According to talkSPORT, Burn and his compatriot Kieran Trippier met with deaf fans ahead of their Premier League affair with match against Tottenham, and the full-back duo were taught some BSL. During their conversation, those fans asked him to pull out a certain celebration choreographed by themselves, which involved crossing your hands, touching your chest and shaking your fists.

Burn, much to the delight of the fans, kindly obliged. As you can see from the video above, Newcastle's kit - which usually displays their sponsors Sela across the front - put the RNID on there instead as a nod to their deaf fans. A lovely touch from the Tyneside club.

Newcastle Enjoy 4-0 Rout Over Tottenham

Magpies up into sixth in the table

The deaf fans inside Newcastle's home ground enjoyed the perfect day of goalscoring prowess as Howe and his men raced to a 4-0 victory over their London opponents, seeing them end their Saturday lunchtime kick off in sixth place. Goals from Anthony Gordon and Fabian Schar, coupled with an Alexander Isak brace, has aided their pursuit of European qualification in whatever shape or form.

Vying for a spot in the Champions League for the second season on the bounce, Newcastle have just six Premier League games left of the season to achieve their goal. They travel to Selhurst Park next but then welcome Sheffield United three days later as the tight race for European football intensifies tenfold.