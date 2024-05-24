Highlights Dan Campbell praises Jameson Williams' offseason growth and potential impact on the Lions' offense.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has had a firm pulse on the team since he took over. His belief in his players is part of the reason why he's so beloved. It appears that he has a new target for affirmation this offseason.

That would be wide receiver Jameson Williams, who has had a rocky start to his NFL career. Based on production, most probably wouldn't believe that Williams was selected 12th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. Fortunately, nothing has hindered his preparation for 2024, something that Campbell has noticed.

Campbell highlighted Williams when discussing standout performers of the offseason thus far:

We started this thing back in April and you have Phase One for a couple of weeks, then we’ve been on the grass for three weeks in Phase Two, which has been routes on air and fundamentals and individual and doing all this. We’re two practices in [to Phase Three] and if you said, ‘Give me one player who is the most improved from that start to finish over that time?’ Jamo is that guy right now. He is a man on a mission and I’m just going to leave it at that.

It sounds like an offense that finished top-five in passing and scoring last season will receive reinforcements from within. The rest of the league should be afraid of that.

Jameson Williams Barely Saw the Field His First Two Years

For different reasons, the Lion was inactive often

Credit: Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK

Williams' collegiate career ended with a gruesome knee injury, an ailment that bled into his rookie season. Last year, he was suspended for breaking the NFL's gambling rules. There hasn't been an offseason or regular season where Williams was able to establish a normal routine.

It shows in his career numbers. Williams suited up six times in 2022, catching only one of his nine targets. Even then, a 41-yard touchdown hinted at the immense talent he possesses.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Jameson Williams averaged 14.2 yards per touch in 2023 between his 24 catches and three rush attempts. Only one qualified player, Tyreek Hill (14.5 Y/Tch), averaged more than 14.0 yards per touch last season.

As a sophomore, Williams was active in 12 games, earning 10 starts in the process. Still, his production was underwhelming, as Williams finished the campaign with 24 catches, 354 yards, and two receiving touchdowns. He added six points on the ground, but for a 12th-overall pick, those aren't the stats that teams expect.

Jameson Williams NFL Stats Stat 2022 2023 Games Played 6 12 Receptions 1 24 Receiving Yards 41 354 Receiving TDs 1 2

This time around, nothing is holding him back. He won't have to play catch-up to build a rapport with Jared Goff and get comfortable with the playbook in 2024. Small flashes have showcased his explosiveness.

Williams has the belief of his head coach. Let's see if Detroit's dangerous offense can take it to another level with a productive Williams in the mix, as coach Campbell predicts will happen.

Source: NBC Sports

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise