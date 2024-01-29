Highlights Lions coach Dan Campbell stands by his decisions to go for it on fourth down, despite the loss.

Campbell's aggressive coaching style has been a large part of the Lions' success this season.

The game will serve as a learning experience for Campbell and the young Detroit team as they look to build for the future.

After blowing a 17-point halftime lead to the San Francisco 49ers, fans of the Detroit Lions will be second-guessing the team's second-half decisions all offseason.

Head coach Dan Campbell won't be doing the same thing. While speaking to the media after the Lions' 34-31 NFC Championship Game loss, an emotional Campbell stuck to his guns regarding his aggressive approach on fourth downs:

It's easy hindsight. I get it. I get that, but I don't regret those decisions, and it's hard. It's hard because we didn't come through, and it wasn't able to work out, but I don't. And I understand the scrutiny I'll get -- that's part of the gig -- but it just didn't work out.

The loss capped an outstanding season for the Lions that saw them win their division, go 12-5, and win their first playoff game since 1991. Their postseason run was also the first to include two wins since 1957. The team and Campbell still have a bright future and plenty of young stars, including Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Aidan Hutchinson.

Lions chose not to kick field goals on two key drives

One FG would have extended the lead, the other would have tied the game

A large part of the Lions' success has come from Campbell's aggressive coaching style. The team kept the offense on the field on fourth down 34% of the time in 2023, which is the highest percentage of fourth down tries by any team in this century, according to ESPN Stats & Information research. They went 21-for-40 on those tries during the regular season, for a 52.5 conversion rate.

The first failed attempt on Sunday came in the third quarter with the Lions on the 49ers' 28 yard-line. Rather than kicking a field goal to match the one San Francisco had kicked on the previous drive to push Detroit's lead back up to 17 points and three scores, Jared Goff threw a fourth and two pass to wideout Josh Reynolds, who let it go right through his hands.

What followed was a nearly unbelievable series of unfortunate events for the Lions, who were reminded of their cursed history on several occasions. First, Kindle Vildor allowed an interception to bounce off his face mask, after which it was corralled by Brandon Aiyuk inside the five-yard-line. The ensuing TD cut Detroit's lead to seven.

On the Lions' first play following the TD, rookie RB Jahmyr Gibbs coughed it up inside his own 30, and four plays later, the game was tied. On the ensuing Lions drive, Reynolds dropped another ball, this time to convert on third and 10 and stem the bleeding. The 49ers then drove down for a field goal to take the lead, 27-24.

Goff then drove the Lions down to the 49ers' 30-yard line, where they encountered a fourth and three. But instead of trusting kicker Michael Badgley, who was 7-for-7 this season on field goals, to tie the game at 27, Campbell rolled the dice and went for it.

They ran for 182 yards at a 6.3 yards per carry clip on the day, but on this crucial down, they passed it, and Goff was unable to find the open man. In the end, the Lions allowed a 24-7 halftime lead to evaporate as the 49ers outscored them 27-7 in the second half, representing the largest lead to be squandered in NFL conference game history.

To Campbell's credit, ESPN analytics favored his decision to go for it on both occasions, but only very slightly. Campbell, just as he's done for his entire three-year tenure at the helm in Detroit, wore his emotions on his sleeves after the game:

It's like getting your heart ripped out. It's hard. And no, we didn't come in at halftime doing back flips like 'alright we've got this thing won.' They know better. We all know better. We talked about it. We knew they were gonna make a run in the second half... We just couldn't counter back, and we've always been able to counter back, we just couldn't quite do it... in this one.

The game will be a learning experience for both Campbell and this young Detroit team. While Campbell acknowledged after the game just how tough it is to get back to a Conference Championship Game, they will likely have many more important games in the future if they can keep their core together.

And if you think for one second that this loss made the Lions' players question Campbell and his philosophy, RB David Montgomery dispelled that notion right away (via Nolan Bianchi):

Dan’s the best coach in the league.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.