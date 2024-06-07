Highlights Detroit Lions head coach referenced Anchorman on Thursday when detailing his expectations for the team's season.

Campbell's analogy was drawn from a lack of adaptability that led the Lions to lose the NFC Championship.

Investment from ownership has put Detroit in position to remain a contender for years, but their spending doesn't guarantee success.

The 2023 NFL campaign was a fever dream for the Detroit Lions. Head coach Dan Campbell captained the team to almost unparalleled heights by finishing atop the division, winning a playoff game and reaching the conference championship in his third year at the helm. Now that his team will be the hunted rather than the hunter, he is taking an unorthodox approach to make sure their mindset doesn't change.

When discussing his expectations for the 2024 season on Thursday, Campbell alluded to a famous scene from Anchorman, where Will Ferrell's iconic character, Ron Burgundy, ends his newscast in atypical fashion because of a typing error on his teleprompter. Detroit's leader wants his team to have a level of understanding necessary to adapt and overcome any potential pitfalls on the fly, especially if their scheme dictates they do something that plays into their opponent's hands.

[In all three phases], we've got to take it up another notch... those are the little things where we can really grow... the awareness of who’s in, what’s the situation? We know what it says on paper, but we can’t do the Ron Burgundy. We can’t just continue to read off the teleprompter. And that’s the next step. That is the next evolution.

Campbell wrapped up his answer by saying the San Francisco 49ers did this to the Lions in the NFC Championship, sparking their comeback. San Francisco overcame a 17-point halftime deficit in the game to defeat Detroit 34-31 and advance to Super Bowl 58.

Related Lions DC: Can't Evaluate This Group 'When They're In Their Underwear' The Detroit Lions defensive coordinator is reluctant to assess players without drills involving pads, ahead of an important year for his unit.

Detroit Doesn't Want To Be A One-Hit Wonder

They're investing in being a contender for the foreseeable future

Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK

As we mentioned, 2023 was a banner year for the Lions. Dating back to their time as the Portsmouth Spartans nearly a century ago, a number of their accomplishments were feats seen only a handful of times in franchise history.

Detroit Lions: 2023 Accomplishments 2023 Achievement All-Time Super Bowl Era Most Recent 10-Plus Wins 11 7 2014 12-Plus Wins 2 2 1991 Division Title 9 4 1993 Playoff Win 9 3 1991 Conf. Championship App. 3 2 1991

Detroit's ownership, like Campbell -- who wants "the whole enchilada" -- isn't satisfied with last season being the pinnacle of their success. As a result, they've opened up the checkbook to both buttress their short-term prospects and make sure their stars remain in the Motor City for many years to come. This offseason, they've signed eight players to contracts carrying a $6 million or higher per-year average.

Dishing Out The Dough: Detroit's 2024 Offseason Spending (SPOTRAC) Player Position Contract Years Contract AAV Total Money Jared Goff QB 4 $53,000,000 $212,000,000 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR 4 $30,002,500 $120,010,000 Penei Sewell RT 4 $28,000,000 $112,000,000 Carlton Davis CB 1 $14,500,000 $14,500,000 D.J. Reader DT 2 $11,000,000 $22,000,000 Graham Glasgow G 3 $6,666,667 $20,000,000 Marcus Davenport DE 1 $6,500,000 $6,500,000 Kevin Zeitler G 1 $6,000,000 $6,000,000 TOTAL $513,010,000

On top of this, the Lions have a tremendous collection of young, cheap talent as well. Tight end Sam LaPorta, edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson and defensive back Brian Branch aren't slated to reach free agency for the first time until 2026, while running back Jahmyr Gibbs won't hit the market until 2027.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Detroit's division win in 2023 marked just the second time in franchise history they captured first place in a division with only four teams. The first instance came back in 1935, which was their second season playing under the Lions' moniker.

While the size of Detroit's Super Bowl window may be up for debate, their commitment to maximizing their short-term chances cannot be questioned. From here, it's on Campbell and his players to take the next step and bring a championship back to Motown.

Source: Detroit Lions

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.