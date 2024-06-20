Highlights Khamzat Chimaev's health struggles are raising concerns about his UFC career trajectory.

Chimaev was heavily hyped early in his UFC career but has now withdrawn from five UFC main events due to injury, illness, or health concerns.

Former UFC champion Daniel Cormier and wrestler Bo Nickal have expressed worries over Chimaev's setbacks and career impact.

Following another health scare, Khamzat Chimaev was forced to pull out of his UFC Saudi Arabia main event fight against former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker for June 22. Since the announcement of Chimaev's withdrawal, MMA fans and former fighters have shown concern about Chimaev's persistent battles with illness and how his career is unfortunately going on a different path than many expected.

Following Khamzat Chimaev's latest pullout, there is concern in the MMA world that his body simply may not be able to hold up going through general training, weight cuts, fights, and how many illnesses he has had to deal with lately. Chimaev, once viewed as the possible face of the UFC and a future two-division world champion, has secured himself five main event fights on either pay-per-views or Fight Night cards, and he has withdrawn from all five, which has definitely led to some of his hype dying down.

One man who has shown concern about Chimaev's career lately is former two-division UFC champion, Daniel Cormier.

Related The Curse of Khamzat Chimaev Khamzat Chimaev has had the worst luck making it to fight night.

Daniel Cormier Worried Khamzat Chimaev Will Not Live Up to His Potential

One significant member of the MMA world who has shown concern for Chimaev's fighting future is former two-division UFC champion, now commentator, Daniel Cormier. Speaking on his show 'Good Guy/Bad Guy' co-hosted by Chael Sonnen, 'DC' has questioned the future of Chimaev and has been curious whether starting off in the UFC with so much hype may have done more bad than good for the 30-year-old.

Cormier said the following:

“I always wonder if a guy can ride too hot when they first start. Can you fly too close to the sun? Because when Khamzat Chimaev started right, he was on Fight Island, he fought twice in one week, looked amazing, went to the Apex, knocked out Gerald Meerschaert. He was so hot that everybody just thought he was going to be the greatest fighter, he can finish anyone, he was doing his thing at a level that I don’t know is even sustainable. And then he goes in there with Kamaru Usman, who is a former champion."

The fight between Chimaev and Kamaru Usman which Cormier is referring to has arguably been the toughest fight of 'Borz's' career to date, closely accompanied by his fight against Gilbert Burns at UFC 273. When Chimaev has fought world-class, elite talent such as Usman and Burns, he has looked human and beatable. Considering Chimaev came into the UFC destroying every opponent he came across, now that he has started to show weaknesses in his fights, that may have led to some of the lure of Chimaev being lost.

Cormier went on to suggest that it may be extremely difficult for Chimaev to now reach the level of superstardom he was expected to reach early on in his UFC career.

“And for him to win at this stage in his career is a massive accomplishment, even though Usman took the fight on short notice. But, it felt like because of the decision, after what he did to Li Jingliang, how he picked him up and slammed him and was talking to Dana the whole time, it seemed like in that victory, he lost a little bit of the lore that he had built around himself. So then it leads me to this, did he fly too hot, was he too close to the sun, and now, it’ll be very difficult for him to reach the level of superstardom that we all expected from Khamzat Chimaev.”

Despite a lot of what has happened to Chimaev over the last few years being not a fault of his own, Cormier is correct in saying that it may be very difficult for him to achieve what he was expected to achieve when he first arrived in the UFC.

'DC' is not the only man who has questioned Chimaev as of late.

Bo Nickal Believes Khamzat Chimaev is "Losing his Aura"

Nickal and Chimaev have exchanged words on social media

Bo Nickal has had his fair share of social media back and forth with Khamzat Chimaev in the past which has led many fans to want to see the pair share the Octagon one day. Chimaev was particularly critical of Nickal's performance at UFC 300 where he submitted Cody Brundage in the second round.

Speaking on his podcast 'Nickals and Dimes,' Nickal commented on Chimaev's withdrawal from his UFC Saudi Arabia main event against Robert Whittaker and even doubted the story that Chimaev has been ill.

“That dude is losing his aura a bit. He just needs to keep freaking winning and not doing this crap. Who was his last fight? Just don’t get sick."

Nickal also went on to say that he doesn't believe Chimaev is actually ill and even insinuated that he has heard some crazy partying stories involving Chimaev and his good friend, former UFC welterweight title challenger, Darren Till.

“I don’t think he’s overtraining, I think he’s over partying. I’ve just heard rumours of him and (Darren) Till and stuff, like crazy stuff."

Despite Nickal insinuating that Chimaev is partying too much, a claim he did not provide evidence for, and that is what is causing him to withdraw from all of these fights, it is clear that the 30-year-old is actually dealing with illness, and it has massively stunted the progression of his career.

The issues with illness started for Chimaev all the way back in 2020. Chimaev had a fight booked against current UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards in what likely would have been a No.1 contender's fight for the welterweight title. However, that fight did not go ahead as planned as Chimaev was forced to pull out of the bout due to a nasty battle with coronavirus which led him to multiple hospitalisations.

Since this time, as well as the illness he is currently dealing with, in the lead-up to fights, Chimaev simply has not been able to stay healthy and it has been unfortunate to see that it is wasting his potential.