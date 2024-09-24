Key Takeaways Dan Friedkin's Freidkin Group has reached an agreement to buy a 94% stake in Everton, believed to be worth around £400m.

As the potential owner of Everton, Friedkin's net worth of £5.7bn could bring new life and financial stability to the club.

Friedkin's successful career includes ownership of Roma, building a net worth through various businesses, and investments in several movies.

A new era is on the horizon for Everton. The Merseyside-based club have had a long and stressful journey under Farhad Moshiri, who has been the majority owner of the club since 2016. However, now it looks like the Freidkin Group, led by Dan Friedkin, is on the verge of acquiring the team.

They reached an agreement to buy Moshiri's majority 94% stake in Everton on the 23rd September 2024 and the deal is now subject to regulatory approval from the Premier League, the Football Association and the Financial Conduct Authority. As per the BBC, it is believed to be worth in excess of £400m, leaving Moshiri with very little return on his substantial investment. A spokesperson for the Friedkin Group said in a statement on the 23rd September:

We are pleased to have reached an agreement to become custodians of this iconic football club. We are focused on securing the necessary approvals to complete the transaction. We look forward to providing stability to the club and sharing our vision for its future, including the completion of the new Everton Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

Due to a new era potentially starting in the north-west of England, we have outlined everything you need to know about the man leading it – Dan Friedkin.

Net Worth

He would become the 11th richest Premier League owner

Dan Friedkin, who also owns Serie A side Roma, has a net worth of £5.7 billion according to Forbes. If his deal to acquire the club goes through, it would mean that the Toffees become the 10th club in the Premier League under majority American ownership.

Meanwhile, he would become the 11th richest owner in one of the hardest competitions in the world, just two places behind bitter rivals Liverpool. Current owner Moshiri is only worth £2.24bn for comparison, showing how this could bring new life to the Toffees.

Money is crucial in the modern state of football, with success typically only possible if clubs can 'splash the cash'. Everton firstly need stability before even considering climbing up the table, but – with Friedkin's financial backing – the sky is the limit for one of the most historic sides in the country.

Friedkin's Businesses

He's built his net worth through a handful of successful companies

Friedkin, who is now 59 years old, has had a successful career, partially built on the legendary life his father, Thomas Friedkin, had. After his father turned 65, he set his sights on retirement, so his son was handed over the responsibility and running of Gulf States Toyota and Friedkin Group at the age of just 35.

The company, founded in 1969, remains a private distributor of Toyota vehicles in the United States, exclusively in the five states of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, and Texas. It's easy to see why it has been so successful, helping Mr Friedkin build up his wealth.

His company's hold in the car industry in those states led to sales worth £7.1bn of Toyotas in 2022. In 2020, Forbes estimated the 59-year-old's net worth to be £2.5bn, but that has seen steady growth year-on-year since then, leading to their 2024 estimation of over double that – £5.7bn.

However, he has not stopped there. Since 2013, Friedkin has been chairman of Auberge Resorts Collection, a portfolio of luxury resorts, hotels and vacation properties in the United States, Mexico, Costa Rica, Europe, the Caribbean, and Fiji. This includes building the Congaree golf course in South Carolina. It is ranked as the 42nd greatest golf course in America, whilst Friedkin is also the owner of the Diamond Creek Golf Club in North Carolina, which he purchased from Wayne Huizenga in 2012.

Alongside this, the billionaire also owns the Friedkin Conservation Fund – a company that conducts research and monitoring to protect millions of acres of endangered wildlife areas. As part of this, they help community development in East Africa and help to promote effective wildlife management decisions to protect wildlife. Friedkin leases 3.2 million acres of land for protected wildlife areas across Tanzania.

Friedkin's Success With Roma

Conference League winners 2022

The Friedkin Group assumed control of Italian side Roma in 2020 when he paid £591m for 96% of the club. When they first brought the club, Friedkin released a statement, saying:

Our commitment to Roma is total. We will be very present in Rome, a city that holds a special place in our hearts, as we embark on this exciting journey. We recognise we are entrusted with a team that is a vital part of the soul of Rome, and this is a responsibility that we find humbling and will always take very seriously.

It sounds promising for Everton fans, and Friedkin backed up his promise by helping the Italian giants win their first trophy in 14 years. In the summer of 2021, they appointed serial winner and one of the greatest managers of all time, Jose Mourinho, as coach. They supported him with a major £80m window, with their most notable signing being Tammy Abraham from Premier League side Chelsea.

Thankfully, financial backing brought success to the Italian capital, with Mourinho leading them to the inaugural Conference League, beating Feyenoord 1-0 in the final. That and finishing sixth in Serie A meant they qualified for the Europa League the campaign after, which allowed them to spend heavily again. They made a statement of intent by acquiring Paulo Dybala's signature, whilst Andrea Belotti also signed on the dotted line.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Since 2020, Roma have been the sixth-biggest spenders in Serie A.

They unfortunately fell short in the Europa League, losing on penalties to serial winners Sevilla, and that started a sour relationship between the owners and Mourinho. He was dismissed in January 2024, with former player Daniele De Rossi handed the reign instead. Since leaving the club, the former Tottenham Hotspur manager has criticised Friedkin, saying: “The European competitions are about to begin, in particular the Champions League, perhaps the world’s most important competition on the calendar."

"I won’t be there at these final stages, not because I have already been eliminated, but because I was ‘eliminated’ by someone who knows little about football."

The club also sacked manager Daniele de Rossi just four games into the 2024/2025 campaign, with fans venting their anger at the decision in the following days. It's clear there has been mixed success in the Italian capital for Friedkin, but he insists they will continue to support them alongside Everton.

In a statement to Roma fans on the 23rd September, the American said: "The potential addition of Everton to our portfolio does not alter our focus on AS Roma. If anything, the multi-club symbiosis will only help Roma. Each club in our portfolio operates independently and AS Roma remains at the heart of our football ambitions."

Friedkin's Movies

His film company has worked with legendary director Martin Scorsese

While Friedkin is the centre of attention in the sporting world due to his spell at Roma, the American has also cracked another industry – this time on the big screen. In 2017, the 59-year-old co-formed 30WEST, providing capital and guidance to creative projects and companies. This company then acquired majority ownership in Neon a year later, which has produced major critically acclaimed films such as Parasite.

In the same year, the billionaire also made his directorial debut – in the form of the film 'Lyrebird' – which premiered at the Telluride Film Festival in August 2019. Perhaps symbolising how his career has gone, Friedkin has moved from step to step in the industry.

He co-founded the studio 'Imperative Entertainment', which produced the 2023 Martin Scorsese-directed Western 'Killers of the Flower Moon'. It starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Roberto de Niro and was nominated for 10 Oscar awards, but walked away with nothing.

Finally, while his investment and financial decisions are at the heart of the action, Friedkin also likes to get involved physically. He picked up an award for 'best speciality stunt in 2018' for his role as a stunt pilot in Christopher Nolan's 'Dunkirk'. During the film, he provided the legendary director with six of his own spitfire planes for the film, before going on to land one of his 76-year-old Spitfires on the beach for the Hollywood blockbuster.

