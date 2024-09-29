Key Takeaways The Friedkin Group aew set to purchase a majority stake in Everton, pending final approvals.

Dan Friedkin, known for his Hollywood connections, is also a stunt pilot and film industry player.

With a worth of £5.7 billion, Friedkin has been tipped to make managerial changes at Everton.

The big news coming out of Everton right now is that The Friedkin Group have reached an agreement to become custodians of the Premier League football club. The company, led by Dan Friedkin, are set to buy Farhad Moshiri's majority 94 per cent stake of the Toffees.

The deal is now subject to regulatory approval from the Premier League, the Football Association and the Financial Conduct Authority. And when digging to learn more about Friedkin, they may be fascinated to discover about his life away from football.

It turns out the 59-year-old also has made money as a Hollywood producer. More than just that, though, Friedkin has actually worked as a stunt pilot too – even winning an award for his role in the 2017 film Dunkirk.

Friedkin's Hollywood Connections

Was stunt pilot in Dunkirk

Away from sport – where he is also the owner and president of Serie A club Roma – the billionaire has achieved plenty of success within the film industry. In 2017, the 59-year-old co-formed 30WEST, who help provide capital and guidance to creative projects and companies. Notably, they acquired majority ownership in Neon in 2018, which has produced major critically acclaimed films such as Parasite (2019).

Friedkin has also got himself behind the camera, making his directorial debut with the film Lyrebird. It premiered at the Telluride Film Festival in August 2019 and has a 6.7/10 score on IMDb He also co-founded the studio 'Imperative Entertainment', which produced the 2023 Martin Scorsese-directed 'Killers of the Flower Moon'. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Roberto de Niro, the Western was nominated for 10 Oscar awards, although it did not win any.

Perhaps what stands out the most of his achievements within the film industry, however, is his role in Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk. Friedkin is a “stunt pilot” with a passion for collecting vintage planes. As such, per Money Week, when director Nolan was casting around for Spitfires to feature in the film, he discovered that the perspective Everton buyer owned six of them.

Friedkin's services were secured as he became the real pilot of the aeroplane, ostensibly flown by actor Tom Hardy, which made a dramatic landing on Dunkirk beach. He later won an award for “best speciality stunt” for the feat.

On the Taurus Stunt Award website, it was noted:

"Stunt pilots [including Friedkin] flew in the 76-year-old aircraft to recreate combat sorties and the eventual landing of the plane on the sand of the actual beach at Dunkirk."

Friedkin's Role at Everton

Looking to potentially replace Sean Dyche

As per the BBC, Friedkin's takeover at Everton is believed to be worth in excess of £400m. A spokesperson for the Friedkin Group said in a statement on 23 September:

"We are pleased to have reached an agreement to become custodians of this iconic football club. We are focused on securing the necessary approvals to complete the transaction. We look forward to providing stability to the club and sharing our vision for its future, including the completion of the new Everton Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock."

Friedkin will now be calling the shots at Goodison Park, with reports suggesting he has identified former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri as a potential replacement for Sean Dyche. The Italian isn't the only big name to be linked with the Premier League club either. The billionaire is also potentially weighing up a move for former England boss Gareth Southgate.

With a reported net worth of £5.7 billion – current owner Moshiri is only worth £2.24bn for comparison – the billionaire should have the funds to make a few notable changes at Everton, but his group's main duty initially will be to make sure the club remain a Premier League team and have a smooth transition from Goodison Park into the new Everton Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

The good news is that his time in charge of Italian outfit has yielded some silverware, winning the inaugural Europa Conference League under Jose Mourinho. They also made the Europa League final the next season, and have signed some big names in Serie A, like Paulo Dybala and Andrea Belotti.

The bad news is that things haven't always been smooth. This season, for instance, they have drawn the ire of the Roma fanbase having sacked manager Daniele de Rossi just four games into the 2024/2025 campaign – despite having handed him a fresh contract in the summer.

Once the purchase is officially completed, it will be interesting to see how Everton fare under Friedkin.