Everton and incoming owner Dan Friedkin will be unwilling to sell star defender Jarrad Branthwaite in the January transfer window, according to Football Insider.

The Toffees will reportedly be looking to keep hold of the 22-year-old, who was heavily linked with a summer departure from Goodison Park, with Manchester United among the interested clubs.

Erik ten Hag’s side saw multiple bids for Branthwaite rebuffed as Everton held firm on their £70m-plus valuation for the England international, who played a breakthrough season under Sean Dyche.

The Friedkin Group, who are closing in on the takeover at Everton, could even get the keys to Goodison Park by the end of the year, as they are expected to gain regulatory approval from the Premier League, Football Association, and the Financial Conduct Authority in the next two months.

Everton confirmed in September that TFG had reached an agreement with Farhad Moshiri to acquire the current owner’s controlling stake in the club, amounting to 94%.

The deal is believed to be worth in excess of £400m, while Everton are now on course to become the 10th club in the Premier League under majority American ownership.

Branthwaite Deemed Not For Sale

In the January transfer market

A previous long-standing target for Manchester United, Branthwaite was keen on an Old Trafford switch last summer and had even given the green light for the deal to happen.

However, the Red Devils’ attempts to lure the promising central defender to Manchester were deemed insufficient by the Toffees, who rejected their final proposal worth £50m.

Branthwaite made his return to Premier League action on Saturday, helping Everton to a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace at Goodison Park.

The English defender’s return coincided with Everton’s first league win of the campaign, as two Dwight McNeil goals cancelled out Marc Guehi’s opener for Palace. Branthwaite played the full 90 minutes on his return from injury.

Everton fans will be hoping his swift return to action will prove to be vital for the Toffees' survival in the Premier League once more, after his impressive partnership with James Tarkowski steered the club to safety in a tumultuous 2023/24 season.

Jarrad Branthwaite Everton Stats (2023/24 Premier League) Games 35 Goals 3 Ball recoveries per 90 5.23 Tackles per 90 1.91 Interceptions per 90 1.44 Pass completion 79.8%

Toffees Tipped to Avoid Relegation

Micah Richards says Everton ‘will be fine’

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards has tipped Everton to avoid relegation this season, after the Toffees secured their first win of the new Premier League campaign on Saturday.

Speaking on the Rest is Football podcast, Richards said Everton ‘will be fine’ after picking up their initial three points of the season with a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace:

“They're finding a way to score, and they've got Branthwaite back now, who's been out. Everton will be fine.”

A win on Saturday afternoon saw Everton climb up the Premier League table, sitting 16th after six rounds of matches, with four points in total.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 01-10-24.