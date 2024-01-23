Highlights Manchester United midfielder Daniel Gore is set to go on loan to Port Vale in the January transfer window, despite supporters hoping he would get a chance in the first team.

Loan moves are often the ideal pathway for young players to gain experience and continue their development.

Gore has faced tough competition from Kobbie Mainoo, who has become a key figure in United's team, making it difficult for Gore to break into the senior squad.

Manchester United midfielder Daniel Gore looks set to depart on loan to Port Vale in the January transfer window, and journalist Dean Jones has explained to GIVEMESPORT why the timing is a little strange, with supporters hoping he would get a chance in the first team.

The young midfielder hasn't been given a host of opportunities in the United senior squad since breaking through the academy, and it's no surprise considering he's still only 19 years old. Loan moves are often the ideal pathway for players looking to continue their development and gain experience, and it appears the Manchester club have opted to send Gore down that road for the remainder of the season.

United fan might have hoped to see Gore given a chance in the midfield this season, but the reality is the step up is always difficult for young talents. Erik ten Hag has also already promoted a young midfielder to the senior squad this term, so Gore was always going to struggle to break through this campaign.

Dan Gore close to departure

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Gore is set to complete a loan move to Port Vale with medical tests to take place today (Tuesday 23rd January). The respected reporter confirms that it's a done deal which should be rubber-stamped in the not-so-distant future. Gore joins a host of players who have been sent out on temporary deals this month, with Alvaro Fernandez, Jadon Sancho, Donny van de Beek, Joe Hugill, Hannibal Mejbri, Maxi Oyedele and Rhys Bennett all leaving on loan in the January transfer window.

Dan Gore - Manchester United career stats Stats First Team U18 U23 Appearances 2 34 28 Goals 0 4 1 Assists 0 5 3 Statistics via Transfermarkt - Correct as of 23/01/2024

A key issue for Gore's efforts to break into ten Hag's side this season has been Kobbie Mainoo. The 18-year-old has quickly become a key figure in United's team after returning from injury, and it's now unlikely that Gore will be able to jump ahead of him in the pecking order. Mainoo has already kept experienced players such as Sofyan Amrabat out of the starting XI, so Gore was always going to face an uphill task to become a part of ten Hag's plans.

Gore certainly isn't a player that United just want to get off their books, and he's even attracted interest from Borussia Dortmund ahead of this window. The 19-year-old was named United's U21 Player of the Year last season, so there's no doubt he's highly rated at Old Trafford.

Related Man Utd 'really like' Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting ahead of potential January swoop Manchester United have emerged as admirers of Bayern Munich frontman Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting ahead of the fast-approaching transfer deadline

Dean Jones - Gore move a 'strange one'

Jones has suggested that the timing of Gore's loan is a bit of a strange one with some United fans expecting him to have a shot at playing in the senior squad. However, the journalist points to the development of David Beckham, who was previously sent out on loan before becoming one of the world's best, as a key factor as to why United are willing to allow him to depart temporarily. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"Yeah, it's a strange one. His medical is set now and he's going on that journey into the Football League. It's a pathway that United players have taken before. If you think even David Beckham went out to Preston North End for a bit, but that was always going to be very short term and they always had faith in the overall picture. But Gore is somebody that the United fan base have been really excited about and I think they've wanted to see whether he could actually make himself part of the picture. So, the timing of it is a slight surprise. Ultimately, if it can help him have that Beckham-like experience of going to another club and growing as a person, not just a footballer, and understanding what it takes to be a first-team footballer, then it might benefit him and United in the coming years."

Erik ten Hag targeting Serie A striker

It's understood that Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee, who is enjoying an impressive season in Serie A, is a target for the Red Devils. Rasmus Hojlund has shown signs of inconsistency since arriving at Old Trafford and has been forced to play regularly despite being an inexperienced striker still adapting to the Premier League. Journalist Ben Jacobs has also confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that Zirkzee is a genuine target for the Red Devils.

Adding another centre-forward to provide competition for Hojlund would be hugely beneficial, not just to United but also to the Danish youngster. The pressure of playing for a club the size of United is huge, especially when you've had such limited experience in senior football, never mind in England.