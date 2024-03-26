Highlights MMA legend Dan Henderson has spoken exclusively with GIVEMESPORT about the fast rising Bo Nickal.

Nickal will feature on the upcoming UFC 300 card, with many people excited to see what he can bring to the Octagon.

Henderson is a big admirer of his work, and even believes he'd challenge Khabib every single time were they to fight.

Few collegiate wrestlers have made the jump from the mats to the cage, even fewer have made it to the pinnacle of the sport – becoming a UFC champion. For elite wrestling stand-out Bo Nickal, he is dead set on becoming a world champion. Nickal’s meteoric rise has resulted in a main card placement on UFC 300, one of the company’s biggest cards in their 30-year history.

In an exclusive interview with GIVEMESPORT.COM, MMA legend Dan Henderson spoke about the fellow elite wrestler who transitioned to MMA. Henderson wasn’t just known for his wrestling base, however, as he possessed crippling punching power, and he's stated Nickal will need more than wrestling to finish fights at the highest level.

Bo Nickal has elite grappling

Nickal’s wrestling pedigree has made him a top prospect in MMA

Though Bo Nickal has an incredibly deep tool box on the mats, he must continue to build and improve his jiu-jitsu and striking skill set around his wrestling. The Penn State wrestling alumni looked great in his first five professional MMA fights, getting finishes in each one.

Though he is versifying his method of victory and not resorting to laying and praying for 15 minutes, Henderson recognises that the competition is only going to increase as he climbs the UFC’s middleweight rankings. Nickal mustn't be complacent with his skill development in other areas outside of wrestling.

"Wrestling doesn't finish fights, so you got to learn other things, either the grappling or the striking to be able to finish a fight, but you can control the hell out of a guy with wrestling for sure … You gotta work on what you're not the best at more than the other things, and he's best at wrestling, so he doesn't really need to focus on that. I think the biggest focus for him is to, you know, figure out how to use his wrestling style to be most effective in MMA. I mean, that's the toughest thing for anybody. But a lot of it, you know, has to do with how your style is."

Bo Nickal v Khabib Nurmagomedov

Henderson gives his thoughts on the grappling fighters

For those that aren’t familiar with the grappling arts, what Khabib Nurmagomedov and Bo Nickal trained and refined over most of their lives isn't the same. Nickal was groomed in freestyle wrestling, which enables competitors to grab any part of their opponent's body in hopes of a takedown. On the other hand, sambo is practiced with a kimono top and competitors are not only able to go for takedowns, but for submissions as well.

Henderson, who briefly competed in sambo as a kid, believes that wrestling is the most dominant art one can obtain when entering MMA. With that being said, “Hendo” thinks Nickal would have his way with Khabib if they were to ever face off.