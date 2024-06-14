Highlights The LA Lakers haven't returned to contention since their 2020 title run due to injuries and disappointing results

Coaches changed, with Darvin Ham leading to a decent record but no title success

LeBron supports Hurley for Lakers coach, but Hurley to chase third college title before consideration

Since their 2020 title run in the Orlando bubble, the Los Angeles Lakers haven’t yet been able to return to contention. Whether it because of the health of LeBron James and Anthony Davis or the fault of the pieces around their star duo, each of their four seasons since has ended in disappointing fashion.

Additionally, Los Angeles has gone through two coaches since. After Frank Vogel’s tenure with the franchise ended in 2022, they brought in Darvin Ham who helped the Lakers back to a winning record, but ultimately not back into the title picture. Their Western Conference Finals appearance was notable, but they ended up getting swept at the hands of the eventual champion Denver Nuggets.

Lakers Season-by-Season Results Season Head Coach Win-Loss Record Postseason Result 2023-24 Darvin Ham 47-35 First Round Exit 2022-23 Darvin Ham 43-39 Conference Finals Exit 2021-22 Frank Vogel 33-49 Missed Postseason 2020-21 Frank Vogel 42-30 First Round Exit 2019-20 Frank Vogel 52-19 Won Championship

Now, entering the seventh season of the James era, the Lakers are in search of their fourth coach during this stretch. One name who has often come up as a potential candidate has been UConn men’s basketball coach Dan Hurley.

Coming off back-to-back National Championships at the collegiate level, Hurley is highly regarded as one of the very best coaches in the sport. James reached out to him via text to voice his support for Hurley regarding the Lakers’ head coaching vacancy.

"[He] let me know that if he was there in LA, that I’d have his support." -Dan Hurley

However, it has been announced that Hurley will be returning to UConn to pursue his third consecutive National Championship, so he is not in the mix for the Lakers coaching job.

The Lakers’ Clock is Ticking

With James approaching age 40, the Lakers don’t have long to chase another title

Entering year 22 in the NBA, James will turn 40 years old in December of this year. However, his age hardly shows in his play. He's still one of the very best players in the NBA, able to dominate games with his scoring and playmaking while also retaining the ability to turn it up defensively when needed. In his All-Star and All-NBA campaign this season, James filled up the stat sheet with some impressive all-around averages.

James 2023-24 Averages Category Stat PTS 25.7 REB 7.3 AST 8.3 3PT% 41.0% TS% 63.0%

However, time is inevitable. With James getting up there in age, the clock is ticking for the Lakers to return to title contention with the 2020 Finals MVP at the helm. They'll have to keep searching for a new head coach to bring the most out of the Lakers' roster.