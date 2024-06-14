Highlights

  • The LA Lakers haven't returned to contention since their 2020 title run due to injuries and disappointing results
  • Coaches changed, with Darvin Ham leading to a decent record but no title success
  • LeBron supports Hurley for Lakers coach, but Hurley to chase third college title before consideration

Since their 2020 title run in the Orlando bubble, the Los Angeles Lakers haven’t yet been able to return to contention. Whether it because of the health of LeBron James and Anthony Davis or the fault of the pieces around their star duo, each of their four seasons since has ended in disappointing fashion.

Additionally, Los Angeles has gone through two coaches since. After Frank Vogel’s tenure with the franchise ended in 2022, they brought in Darvin Ham who helped the Lakers back to a winning record, but ultimately not back into the title picture. Their Western Conference Finals appearance was notable, but they ended up getting swept at the hands of the eventual champion Denver Nuggets.

Lakers Season-by-Season Results

Season

Head Coach

Win-Loss Record

Postseason Result

2023-24

Darvin Ham

47-35

First Round Exit

2022-23

Darvin Ham

43-39

Conference Finals Exit

2021-22

Frank Vogel

33-49

Missed Postseason

2020-21

Frank Vogel

42-30

First Round Exit

2019-20

Frank Vogel

52-19

Won Championship

Now, entering the seventh season of the James era, the Lakers are in search of their fourth coach during this stretch. One name who has often come up as a potential candidate has been UConn men’s basketball coach Dan Hurley.

Coming off back-to-back National Championships at the collegiate level, Hurley is highly regarded as one of the very best coaches in the sport. James reached out to him via text to voice his support for Hurley regarding the Lakers’ head coaching vacancy.

"[He] let me know that if he was there in LA, that I’d have his support." -Dan Hurley

However, it has been announced that Hurley will be returning to UConn to pursue his third consecutive National Championship, so he is not in the mix for the Lakers coaching job.

The Lakers’ Clock is Ticking

With James approaching age 40, the Lakers don’t have long to chase another title

LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers

Entering year 22 in the NBA, James will turn 40 years old in December of this year. However, his age hardly shows in his play. He's still one of the very best players in the NBA, able to dominate games with his scoring and playmaking while also retaining the ability to turn it up defensively when needed. In his All-Star and All-NBA campaign this season, James filled up the stat sheet with some impressive all-around averages.

James 2023-24 Averages

Category

Stat

PTS

25.7

REB

7.3

AST

8.3

3PT%

41.0%

TS%

63.0%

However, time is inevitable. With James getting up there in age, the clock is ticking for the Lakers to return to title contention with the 2020 Finals MVP at the helm. They'll have to keep searching for a new head coach to bring the most out of the Lakers' roster.

