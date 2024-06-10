Highlights Dan Hurley rejected the Lakers' offer to pursue a third NCAA title, leaving them scrambling.

LA now likely targeting JJ Redick, making them pivot from an experienced to an unproven candidate.

The Lakers need to find an adequate coach to build a contender around LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The grass isn't always greener on the other side. That's how the old expression goes. That is also how this story has unfolded between Dan Hurley and the Los Angeles Lakers.

After being locked in on candidates like JJ Redick for the large part of their head coaching search, the Lakers took a complete 180. They turned to the man who had just led the UConn Huskies Men's Basketball team to the National Championship in March Madness. He became the overwhelming frontrunner to become the next head coach of the storied Lakers franchise.

After meeting with the team and receiving an offer to be their next head coach, Hurley took some time to think it over. Ultimately, per Adrian Wojnarowski, Hurley has decided to stay at the collegiate level.

Wojnarowski added further context to the decision-making process that went into this latest Woj bomb.

"As swept away as Hurley became by the Lakers courtship and vision for him, he ultimately couldn't walk away from a chance to make history and pursue a third straight NCAA title. Even before Lakers talks, Hurley already had a UConn offer to become one of highest paid NCAA coaches and those talks will continue, per sources."

Hurley chose the opportunity to pursue a three-peat with the Huskies over a chance to chase an NBA championship with the Lakers. This leaves the Lakers in an awkward position moving forward.

The Lakers Next Head Coach

Los Angeles will likely be forced to pivot backwards

Los Angeles has been left in an unfavorable position. It felt evident that Hurley was their guy and who they really wanted to bring in above all other candidates. Now that he's passed on the job, any coaching hire from here will be perceived as a Plan B.

Redick was the frontrunner for the Lakers job before the emergence of Hurley and would likely be where their pursuit turns from here. Hurley's experience against Redick's lack thereof will feel like a major talking point moving forward if that does end up being the solution here for the Lakers.

Lakers' Star Duo: Stats from the 23–24 Playoffs Category James Davis PPG 27.8 27.8 RPG 6.8 15.6 APG 8.8 4.0 SPG 2.4 0.4 BPG 1.0 1.6

The team's offseason still largely centers around bringing back LeBron James and putting a contender around the pairing of Anthony Davis and himself. Firing Darvin Ham felt like a step in the right direction. Adding Hurley could have been a leap towards it as well. Only time will tell if the Lakers can adequately fill that position to put James and Davis in contention for another title.

