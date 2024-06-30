Highlights Dan Ige saved the co-main event at UFC 303 by replacing Brian Ortega at short notice.

Ige was already scheduled to fight on the July 20 card and lived nearby, making the last-minute change possible.

UFC CEO Dana White praised Ige for his willingness to step in and save the event.

After Conor McGregor pulled out of his fight with Michael Chandler due to a broken toe, the UFC brass quickly shuffled to put together a respectable card with top-level fighters all taking short notice fights to save the International Fight Week festivities and card. As fate would have it, there was yet another twist to this card — and it was a problem they had to solve at the eleventh hour.

As Brian Ortega was forced to pull out of the fight due to severe illness, executives scrambled to find a solution on Saturday, a mere hours before UFC 303's main card began at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Considering how close to the event the withdrawal occured, they had to find a fighter local to the arena.

Dan Ige Saves The Co-Main Event

Ige arrived at the arena moments after getting the text to save the fight

Enter Dan Ige to save the day and enter the co-main event fight against Diego Lopes. Ige was scheduled to fight on the July 20 card, and was fighting fit. He also trains and lives in Las Vegas, and was allowed to weigh in at a limit of 165 pounds.

Nevada State Athletic Commission execurtive director Jeff Mullen had this to say about the last-minute change on the ESPN broadcast:

"Brian Ortega was medically unable to compete. So they looked for a replacement. Fortunately, Dan Ige lives right here in town and is licensed, we have all his medicals and requirements completed. He's ranked 14. It's a perfectly approvable match-up. I checked with our attorneys to make sure everything is in order. He was already training for a fight on July 20 so he was ready to go."

The UFC also displayed the following text from Ige to UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell. It showed just how game the Hawaiian-born fighter really is:

Dana White Responds to Ige Stepping In For Ortega

Everybody loves a fighter who will save an event will no hesitation

UFC CEO Dana White, who always respects and appreciates a fighter who will take advantage of opportunities like this, and credit Ige for saving the co-main event.

Dan Ige’s Resume

MMA record: 18-7 (6 KOs, 5 SUBs), UFC wins: 10, best win: Edson Barboza

Ige has been a gamer since he entered the UFC back in 2018. A quiet, keep-to-himself type of personality, “50K” turns into a monster when the cage door closes. He has fought some of the most dangerous featherweights in the world and that doesn’t change tonight.

Diego Lopes is a slick grappler with a ton of momentum behind him. Lopes was eyeing a fight and an opportunity to capitalize on his stardom. It’s a fair chance this fight will go to a decision as Ige may not have full belief in his gas tank and Lopes hasn’t trained for Ige’s style.