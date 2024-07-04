Highlights Dan Ige stepped in to replace Brian Ortega against Diego Lopes at UFC 303 on incredibly short-notice.

Ige was rewarded with double or triple his usual pay and a new contract for his efforts.

The opportunity to become a legend and do something never done before in UFC history enticed Ige to take the fight.

Dan Ige has been a fan favourite of many MMA fans for many years now but what happened this past weekend at UFC 303 secured Ige a lot more fans than he already had.

Ige sensationally stepped in to face rising featherweight star, Diego Lopes, in a 165lb catchweight bout, just hours before UFC 303 was set to get underway, following Brian Ortega's withdrawal from his bout against the Brazilian due to illness.

Ige has revealed in an interview that he was handsomely rewarded by the UFC for stepping up on such short notice to fight in the co-main event of UFC 303.

Dan Ige Was Paid "Double or Triple" His Usual Pay for UFC 303 Step-In

Ige revealed he got his show and win money as well as some more on top

Excluding Alex Pereira spectacularly knocking out Jiri Prochazka in the main event, the biggest and best story coming out of UFC 303 weekend was the story of Dan Ige stepping in to replace Brian Ortega against Diego Lopes on just multiple hours' notice. Following Ortega's withdrawal from the bout due to an illness he started to suffer just a day before the fight, the UFC called upon Ige, who has essentially made a career out of always being ready, willing and able to fight anyone, anywhere, to step up just hours before the event.

Unfortunately, Ige could not pull off the upset against the popular rising star Lopes, and he lost via unanimous decision. Following the fight, UFC president Dana White was very complimentary of Ige and promised to take care of him for essentially saving the main card. The co-main event reshuffle was not the only fight the UFC had to re-book on UFC 303, they had to essentially re-book the entire main card following the loss of Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler, as well as injuries to Jamahal Hill and Carlos Ulberg.

Speaking to MMA Junkie Radio, Ige spoke about the payment he received following UFC 303 and also revealed that he managed to get a completely new contract from taking the last-minute bout against Lopes.

“I got all my money, show and my win, and I got more. I got a new deal out of it. I got paid well. I probably got double or triple what I normally get, so it was, the number hit the bank account today, and it looks nice.

Getting a deal done to fight at UFC 303 was important to Ige and he also spoke about how in negotiations with the company, he was never going to price himself out of a deal as it wouldn't have been beneficial to his career. '50k' also revealed that the opportunity to become a legend and do something which no fighter in UFC history has ever done before is what really enticed him to take the opportunity to fight in the co-main event of one of the biggest events of the year to date.

“I wasn’t going to sit there and negotiate myself out of a deal,” Ige said. “I wasn’t going to be like, ‘Give me $2 million,’ and they’d be like, ‘Ok, go screw yourself.’ They could easily just shut down the whole thing. This was an opportunity for me to become a legend and do something above and beyond, something that’s never been done in this era of the sport.”

Per Sportskeeda, Ige's last disclosed purse was the $160,000 that he received after his loss to Bryce Mitchell last September. Going by Ige's comments, this means he is likely to have earned somewhere between $320,000 and $480,000 to compete at UFC 303.