Leeds United winger Daniel James has been ruled out for four weeks with a hamstring injury, a setback which the Inside Elland Road Podcast has dubbed 'a blow' for Daniel Farke's side.

James started Leeds' first three Championship games of the season, as the Whites enjoyed a promising beginning to the new campaign. The wide man netted in the promotion favourites' win over Sheffield Wednesday, but missed Farke's team's most recent victory through injury, a 2-0 win over Hull City at Elland Road prior to the international break.

Also absent for Wales' games against Turkey and Montenegro, the former Manchester United man is now out for a month with an issue sustained in training. While Farke still has the likes of Largie Ramazani, Wilfried Gnonto and Manor Solomon at his disposal, the loss of James' pace for a significant portion of the season could derail the German's attempts to secure a return to the top flight for the Yorkshire club.

James Loss 'A Blow'

The forward was productive last season

Joining Leeds from Manchester United in the summer of 2021 for a fee believed to be in the region of £25 million, James has been a useful contributor to the West Yorkshire side. Scoring four times in 35 appearances in his debut campaign, the "electric" Welshman spent the duration of Leeds' relegation season on loan at Fulham, before returning to the club in the Championship.

Ultimately operating in the shadows of key men, Gnonto, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter last season, two of whom have now departed, James still managed a productive campaign himself. The 26-year-old scored 13 goals and provided eight assists in 46 appearances across all competitions, helping the Whites to the brink of promotion.

With Summerville and Rutter gone, there is now a greater burden on James to deliver for Leeds. However, the ex-Swansea City winger won't be able to contribute to a run of fixtures that involves games against Burnley, Norwich City and Sunderland, after being ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Speaking on the Inside Elland Road Podcast, journalist Graham Smyth reacted to the news of James' setback:

"Daniel James has re-injured [his hamstring]. It's a re-injury, which I'm presuming means a re-injured hamstring. That is a four-week one. So that's a blow. "It's a blow not to have Daniel James until after the next international break, even if you've got Largie Ramazani, Manor Solomon, Willy Gnonto, Brendan Aaronson. "I think it's still a blow not to be able to count upon Daniel James and his pace."

James' Championship Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 40 Goals 13 Assists 7 Shots Per 90 3 Key Passes Per 90 2.07 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 1.2

Leeds Fans Told 'To Be Excited' About Joseph

The striker has started the season well

While James may be out, another young talent is emerging at Elland Road, with Mateo Joseph breaking through the club's academy this season after signing in 2022. Sky Sports pundit Jobi McAnuff has told Leeds fans to be excited about the striker, who has been described as 'electric'.

The 20-year-old has started all four Championship games for the Whites so far this season, scoring once and providing two assists.

He did, however, drop a hint about a potential exit back to Spain in the future, when pressed on the matter whilst away on international duty with the Spain under-21s.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 13/09/2024