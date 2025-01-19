Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou is more under the cosh than ever after yet another Premier League loss, this time to Everton on Sunday - and it's seen him considered 'under serious pressure' in north London, with Tottenham languishing 15th in the Premier League.

Postecoglou opted for a back-three of Archie Gray, Radu Dragusin and Ben Davies at Goodison Park, going away from his usual grain of a 4-2-3-1 formation - but it certainly didn't have the desired effect that he would have wanted, with Spurs going 3-0 down at half-time against an Everton side that had only scored 15 goals all season prior to the crunch bottom-half clash. Despite late goals from Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison, it leaves Tottenham with just one win from 10 in the league - and Postecoglou has been warned that he's under pressure.

Postecoglou Future 'Under Serious Pressure'

Another Premier League loss has massively hindered the Lilywhites

A post-match article from The Standard stated that, whilst Tottenham have been massively hampered by defensive woes in recent weeks, injuries couldn't excuse their performance on Merseyside - with Postecoglou having to shoulder the blame.

Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League statistics - Division squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Losses 12 =17th Goals conceded 35 14th Shots conceded per game 12.5 12th xG against 40.81 6th xG for 42.1 5th Goals scored 45 2nd

And as a result of the loss to the Toffees, Postecoglou has been told that he is under 'serious pressure' in north London, with the club already nine points away from the top half of the Premier League. The report from journalist Dan Kilpatrick read:

"There is a compelling case that the club’s slow start to the transfer window has badly exacerbated the situation; Postecoglou has been repeatedly calling for a new forward since the start of the month, but Spurs have lost three forwards to injury in the past 10 days. "Injuries, though, could not excuse the level of their performance on Merseyside, for which the manager must take a significant share of the blame. "There has been no appetite at Spurs to sack Postecoglou, with the club committed to a long-term project and accepting that he has been hamstrung by injuries. "The manager must, though, be considered under serious pressure, with Spurs in desperate need of addressing their spiralling league form fast."

Only League Cup Trophy Could Save Postecoglou at This Rate

The Lilywhites are one step away from a Wembley final

Postecoglou is light years away from where his side were last season. Eight wins and two draws from their opening 10 Premier League games saw him highly heralded by the club's fans, and even though they eventually finished fifth in the top-flight to secure Europa League football, it was a solid marker for the Australian to build upon for his second campaign.

Evidently, that hasn't happened, and their nightmare campaign continues to roll on. Injuries have played their part and that must be taken into consideration, but Tottenham have lost four of their last five games in the Premier League and that, quite simply, is relegation form - of which they are only eight points clear of the bottom three.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ange Postecoglou has won 36 of his 74 games in charge of Tottenham.

Unless Postecoglou wins the League Cup, with his side taking a 1-0 advantage to Liverpool for the second leg at Anfield, it will be a dreadful season by their own standards. That could push him closer to the exit door, with Tottenham currently closer to the relegation zone than the top-half, which was almost unfathomable given how well the Australian started last season.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 19-01-25.

