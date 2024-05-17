Highlights Rookie QB Jayden Daniels has impressed so far at rookie camp with the Washington Commanders, showing a strong work ethic & command of the offense.

Coach Dan Quinn praises Daniels' leadership and expertise beyond just physical talents, hinting at his potential impact early on.

Despite past inconsistencies, Daniels' proclivity for rapid improvement portends a strong showing from the dual-threat signal caller.

Jayden Daniels is fresh off a Heisman Trophy campaign at LSU, and it appears that momentum is carrying over into rookie camp with the Washington Commanders.

New head coach Dan Quinn couldn't contain his excitement while talking about the former Tigers signal caller with The Athletic's Ben Standig, saying that Daniels has a mentality that can't be taught:

“What I saw on the field was pretty much exactly what we saw [in the pre-draft cycle]. But what you don’t see on the tape is how much this guy loves football. He works so hard at it … it’s one of the things that makes my heart smile about him, just like the type of competitor he is and the way he goes about his business.”

Despite the lofty praise from his coach, Daniels is not a flawless prospect. He didn't have a truly great season until last year, his second with LSU and his fifth while in college (he played three seasons for Arizona State before transferring prior to 2022).

Still, hope is high in the nation's capital after the Commanders drafted their first first-round quarterback since Robert Griffin III in 2012 (also at No. 2 overall). If Daniels' work ethic translates to immediate on-field production, the Commanders could be a dark horse in the NFC Wild Card race as soon as next season.

Quinn: Daniels Has "Command of Everyone Else"

The rookie QB is the front-runner for the starting QB gig in Washington

Credit: SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

Statistically, Daniels was prodigious after arriving on campus in Baton Rouge, throwing for 57 touchdowns against just seven interceptions over the last two seasons. His 11.7 yards per passing attempt were first in the nation by a country mile (1.0 yards ahead of second place Jason Bean of Kansas University), showcasing his proclivity for pushing the ball downfield with accuracy and touch.

Daniels doesn't just come equipped with a strong throwing arm, however. He's a brilliant scrambler with the rushing mentality of a halfback, often creating extra yardage where he can, as evidenced by his gargantuan 8.4 yards per carry last season. His dual-threat ability is reminiscent of Justin Fields when he was at Ohio State, though Daniels has 11 more games of starting experience than Fields did when the latter entered the pros.

Quinn's praise of Daniels didn't just stop at the No. 2 pick's talents, though. He also commended the quarterback for his command of the offense and knowledge of other position groups.

“I don’t know if it was the work he put in, but … the command of everyone else. And so, sometimes, as a quarterback, it’s not just what you’re doing, it’s making sure the formation is set. It’s starting a motion, it’s getting a correction. That’s when you know you have full command. Not only knowing your responsibility but knowing the others around (you).”

Daniels has looked smooth throwing the ball in rookie camp, showcasing the quick release and impressive footwork that made scouts fall in love with him during the pre-draft process. Drills are just that, but it must be tantalizing for Washington coaches and fans to watch the most talented QB to wear a Commanders' uniform since Kirk Cousins skipped town in 2018.

Despite past inconsistencies, Daniels' proclivity for rapid improvement portends a strong showing from the dual-threat signal caller in his rookie season. If he can build on his Heisman-winning campaign from his final collegiate season, there's no reason the 23-year-old can't be in the running for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In 2023, Jayden Daniels led the country in third-down passing conversion rate (i.e., the amount of third-down passes that resulted in first downs) at 48.21%, just barely ahead of Michigan's J.J. McCarthy (48.10%).

Growing pains are to be expected, of course, but Daniels may contain the rare mix of intangibles and raw talent that only the best quarterbacks in the world have. If his immediate rapport with his top receivers is any evidence, Daniels is quickly becoming a beloved figure, both inside and outside the Commanders' building.

Source: Ben Standig

All stats are courtesy of Sports Reference unless stated otherwise.