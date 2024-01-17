Highlights Hiring Dan Quinn as head coach for the Seahawks may not be ideal since he has struggled against the offensive schemes of the Rams and 49ers.

Shanahan's knowledge of Quinn's defensive rules poses a potential threat to the Seahawks' defense.

Quinn's defense in Dallas performed well overall, but they struggled against teams that utilized presnap motion, a staple of the Shanahan coaching tree.

After the Seattle Seahawks moved on from Pete Carroll as head coach, his former “Legion of Boom” defensive coordinator and current Dallas Cowboys DC Dan Quinn became a natural successor.

Unfortunately, not long after Quinn’s name turned into a talking point, the Green Bay Packers annihilated his defense for 48 points and six touchdowns in a big playoff upset.

Those offensive fireworks came against Matt LaFleur, a branch of the Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay coaching tree. This raises the question whether Quinn is the best candidate for the Seahawks after all, considering they have to go through the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers twice a year in the NFC West.

Here’s a breakdown of Quinn’s Seahawks head coaching candidacy.

Quinn vs. the Shanahan/McVay Tree

Styles make fights in the NFL

During his time in Dallas, Quinn honed his head coaching resume by building top 10 defenses with the Cowboys. He also won the 2021 AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year. However, if he’s going to succeed in Seattle, he’ll need to beat two coaches that might have his number.

In December 2022, Kevin Clark of the Ringer spoke with former Seahawks and 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman. During that conversation, they discussed how Shanahan knew Quinn’s defensive rules intimately after working under him as his offensive coordinator in Atlanta. As Sherman explained:

Shanahan broke our rules, one time in a game. (..) He brought in two tight ends to the single receiver side. So there’s a receiver on each side and two tight ends to the left and both are connected to the line of scrimmage. He just ran a simple one-step slant by the receiver and when you have one receiver, it’s man-to-man. It’s cover three but if that guy stays in there and he runs a slant, I got the slant. So he (Shanahan) ran him on the one step slant and he ran the tight ends on the seams, touchdown. Uncontested. Like it just broke the defense. It was literally against every rule that we had, so we had to change the rules of the defense to combat that situation. But nobody had ever done it.

Obviously, Quinn has adjusted his defense since his days as the Seahawks's DC, but if you’re a Seahawks fan, the idea of Shanahan potentially owning your future defensive head coach sends a shiver down your spine. Especially after what happened this season.

Quinn's defenses vs. motion

Presnap motion killed the Cowboys all year

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

A huge part of the Shanahan offensive tree involves presnap motion. It clues the quarterback to what type of defense he’s facing on that particular snap and muddies the water for defensive players trying to read out the play. Former quarterback and ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky broke down how teams used simple motion to great effect against Dallas all season.

Through Week 12, the Cowboys had been allowing a 58 completion percentage, 42 QBR, and an 11-13 TD-INT ratio when there was no presnap motion. However, when there was motion, all of those numbers shot up, with the completion percentage at 67 percent, the QBR up to 73, and the TD-INT ratio sitting at 6-0.

In their Super Wild Card Weekend matchup against Green Bay, LaFleur absolutely spammed motion on nearly every play. That led to QB Jordan Love finishing with a blistering 73 percent success rate, 1.13 EPA per dropback, and a QBR near 100.

Packers Offense vs. Cowboys (Wild Card) Category Packers Pass Success Rate 73% EPA/Dropback 1.13 Yards/Play 7.7 Total Yards 415

Running back Aaron Jones also ran roughshod over Dallas with a 50 percent rushing success rate while picking up first downs on 41 percent of his runs. Jones finished the day with over 100 yards on the ground to go with three trips to pay dirt.

Cowboys defense was an elite unit in the regular season

Could this simply be a one-game overreaction?

In fairness to Quinn, the Cowboys finished the regular season with the fifth-best EPA per dropback and 10th best defensive dropback success rate. They also held the Dolphins and Rams (two teams led by Shanahan branches) to 22 and 20 points, respectively, this season.

Cowboys Defense in 2023 Category EPA per dropback EPA/Dropback 5th Dropback Success Rate 10th

Yes, the 49ers blew the doors off Quinn and the Cowboys for 42 points this season, but prior to that matchup, Quinn’s numbers against Shanahan were nothing to be embarrassed about. In three games, his defenses had held San Francisco to 21.3 points, well below their average in 2023. He was also the only DC to hold Brock Purdy under 20 points last season.

Some of the issues come down to Dallas’ roster problems as well. They lacked a true run-stopping nose tackle while also dealing with the loss of All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs early in the year and a banged-up Stephon Gilmore, who had arguably the worst game of his illustrious career against the Packers.

Ultimately, a bigger question for the Seahawks is, do you want to hire a defensive head coach when you’re going up against two of the best offensive minds in the game? That’s the multi-million dollar question they’ll have to ask themselves.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.