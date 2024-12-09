Following Saturday's UFC match-up between Alexander Volkov and Ciryl Gane at UFC 310 in Las Vegas, CEO and president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Dana White, was seen telling Volkov "you got f*****." This was in response to Volkov's defeat by split decision which many fans had disagreed with on the night.

The result for this fight was scored 29-28, 28-29, and 29-28, in which two of the three judges scored in favour of Gane. This came as a shock to many fans as they believed that Volkov should have scored higher and won the fight, with the Frenchman's team even appearing shocked at hearing the results. Fans were disappointed with the judges' scoring efforts and are claiming they weren't an accurate depiction of the fight.

Alexander Volkov vs Ciryl Gane Controversy

Dana White couldn't believe the judges' scored in favour of Gane

Before the fight, Gane had not fought in 14 months, in which he beat Serghei Spivac in September 2023. Volkov went into this fight, meanwhile, with a winning streak of four bouts, his last one being against Sergei Pavlovich in June 2024.

Alexander Volkov & Ciryl Gane's professional MMA records (as of 09/12/24) Alexander Volkov Ciryl Gane Fights 49 15 Wins 38 13 Losses 11 2

Dana White seemingly agreed with the fans' views as he was captured in conversation with Volkov after the result was announced. He was pictured telling Volkov that "they" had messed up. He also claimed he would have to have a look and see if he could "sort something out" for Volkov to seemingly make up for the judges' errors.

"I don't know what we'll do, but we will try to make it right by you...they f***** up real bad."

Heated Reaction to Gane's Win Over Volkov

Volkov wants one of the judges fired from their position

Since then, thousands of comments have flooded social media to express their views on the fight, with most agreeing with White's opinion. The reaction to this fight was different to the previous one between the two in June 2021 when Gane had defeated Volkov via unanimous decision. Gane now holds a 2-0 record over the Russian.

Volkov has since asked for judge, Adelaide Byrd, to be fired from her position, claiming in the post-fight press conference: "How can the guy who was less active and come out with more damage win? I don't understand this."

Seemingly, Volkov also believes he won this fight and demands action from the UFC to ensure this won't happen again. It has not been released as of yet how White plans to "make it right" for Volkov, but a rematch could once again be on the cards for the two to allow Volkov to prove to his fans that he was capable of winning and the judges had wrongly scored the fight.