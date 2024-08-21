In a scathing, brutal rant following last night’s episode of the Contender Series, UFC president Dana White slammed the next challenger for the UFC bantamweight champion, Merab Dvalishvili, for posting a cut he suffered during a training session on social media straight away.

Despite being just under a month out from the biggest fight of his career as well as one of the biggest events in UFC history, UFC Noche, at the iconic Las Vegas Sphere, Dvalishvili has suffered a pretty nasty cut around his eye which has left White angry and his upcoming opponent, Sean O’Malley, curious as to whether or not he will show up at UFC Noche.

Dana White Calls Merab Dvalishvili “Dumb” for Posting Cut Suffered in Training

Merab took to social media to showcase a cut he suffered in training

Publicly slamming his fighters is something which White used to do regularly during the early days of the UFC, however, in recent times, he has calmed his approach to publicly damning the people on his roster as the sport and UFC, in general, has got bigger.

In a rare outburst which happened last night at the week two Contender Series post-fight press conference, the UFC president went in on bantamweight contender Dvalishvili for posting a cut he suffered in training.

As you can see in the video posted to the Georgian’s Instagram, he has suffered a pretty nasty cut around his left eye which is less than ideal just under one month out from fighting such a pin-point accurate striker such as O’Malley.

White had the following to say about Dvalishvili showcasing his cut on social media as opposed to keeping it quiet. The UFC boss also had some rare praise for the sport of boxing when speaking about the situation.

“The whole world knows about Merab’s cut. He posted it. Our guys are so dumb, it’s next-level unbelievable. All the stuff I talk about boxing, what I will give boxing, is when something happens in a camp, man, let me tell you what. It does not leak. Our guys can’t f*****g wait to throw it up on social media. It’s a small cut. It’s no big deal. But obviously, it needed to be posted.”

During his rant, White branded the Georgian bantamweight “dumb” for posting his cut straight away and not keeping it under wraps as the UFC would have wanted to avoid speculation and worry about the fight potentially being off.

To end his scathing rant, White once again shared his bemusement at Dvalishvili showcasing his cut.

“Why the f**k would you want him to know that? It is next-level stupid. Some of these guys are so stupid it’s mind-boggling. It’s unbelievable.”

Sean O’Malley vs Merab Dvalishvili Remains the UFC Noche Main Event

Dvalishvili's cut isn't likely to affect his ability to fight next month

Despite online worry and speculation, it is confirmed that Sean O’Malley vs Merab Dvalishvili is still going ahead as the main event of UFC Noche at the Las Vegas Sphere for the UFC bantamweight title.

In a statement posted under the video of him showing off his cut on Instagram, Merab said “Calm down - it’s all good - just a little training injury. Never pulled out of a fight - and never will! I’m coming for you O’Malley - stronger than ever. Vamos!”

O’Malley voiced his concern over the bout potentially being off on social media straight after the Georgian posted the video of his cut.

White admitted in his scathing press conference last night that if they had to reschedule or reshuffle the main event of UFC Noche it would be a huge issue for the company given the fact that they have already spent over $20 million on the production of the event. The UFC boss has spoken publicly many times about this “one and done” event at the Las Vegas Sphere and he plans to make it one of the best and most unique sporting events of all time.