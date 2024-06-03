Highlights Dana White credits his jaw-dropping weight loss to Gary Brecka, who gave him a 10-week plan that changed his life.

White underwent an 86-hour water fast that made him feel incredible and led him to help others get in shape as well.

He offered a $30,000 bet to a Full Send Podcast crew member to lose weight, inspiring others to join in on the journey.

UFC President Dana White has gone through several phases in his appearance over the years. He even had hair at one point. But no transformation has been more impressive than his weight loss journey since 2022. Recently White has shared several photos and tips about how he got into tip-top shape.

Dana White Credit's His New Body to Gary Brecka

White has been open about his weight-loss journey and credits a lot of the first steps to Gary Brecka. White says he was told he had 10 years to live and that motivated him to make the change.

“I think giving him a life expectancy just kind of validated it for him,” Brecka told Joe Rogan during an appearance on the JRE podcast. “It just really put it in his face. That’s something you can calculate. He’s like, ‘Okay, I’m 53 now. 63 doesn’t seem that far off.’”

Dana White Defends Brecka From 'All the Naysayers That are Saying it's Not True and it's all Bullsh**'

Some fans and critics had wondered how White could make such a drastic change so fast without the help of steroids or surgery.

"I had problems I didn't even realize I had, that doctors didn't even tell me," White said in a YouTube video explaining the process. "In five months, this guy completely changed my life. And this is for all the naysayers that are saying it's not true and it's all bullsh**."

According to White, Brecka gave him a 10-week plan. "So I did everything he said, to the letter. My legs were so f*cked up 13 weeks ago, I couldn’t tie my shoes. I couldn’t bend over to tie my shoes, because my legs were f*cked up. I could barely walk some days. I feel like I’m 35-years-old again. Swear to God, I feel like I’m 35 again."

One of those things was an 86-hour water fast. "I did an 86 hour water fast and I feel INCREDIBLE," he wrote on Twitter. "Obviously I'm not a doctor, but I've been told by the experts that water fasting can help to significantly reduce the risk of cancer, Alzheimers and a ton of other health issues. I feel like a superhero, I feel incredible, and I want to tell you how I did it." After he posted about the fast several UFC fighters joined in and tried it too.

Dana White is Helping Other People Get in Shape

Since White's transformation, he's helped other people get in shape too. He famously offered $30,000 to a Full Send Podcast crew member to lose weight. "So I made a bet with him for 10 G's, right, that he could get down to... 15,15 G's, that he could get down 25 pounds. Boom, he hit it. He did it. But that first 25, when you're 5 foot f***ing 6, 300 pounds, is easy to f***ing lose. So he does it. Then we do another bet to get him to the next level, and the day is coming up," White said on the podcast.