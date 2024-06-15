Highlights Dana White has spoken out for the first time since McGregor vs Chandler was cancelled.

The fight had been set to break UFC records, but White insists that he is "very happy" with the replacement main event.

Alex Pereira will now defend his light heavyweight title in the UFC 303 headline bout.

UFC boss Dana White was dealt a major blow on Thursday night when he was forced to confirm that the highly-anticipated fight between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler was cancelled. The bout, which had been set to headline UFC 303 on the 29th of June, was scrapped due to an undisclosed injury suffered by the Irishman.

White has spoken now publicly about the situation for the first time since the news broke. However, he refused to give any further details on the injury behind McGregor's withdrawal.

Dana White Speaks About the Cancellation of Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler

The 54-year-old addressed the axed fight in an interview

While sitting down with Sports Business Journal, White admitted: "It's the fight business, man.

"This is the way it goes. And from here on, I’m not going to talk about it until when he’s (McGregor) healed and he’s right. Then we’ll look at the landscape and see what we can figure out."

Although White tried to remain philosophical about the cancellation, the loss of such a massive fight will be a huge disappointment for the promotion. The UFC were set to shatter their gate record with over $20 million worth of tickets having been sold for the event. With refunds now expected to be offered to ticketholders, it remains to be seen whether UFC 303 will still reach that lofty number.

Nothing was ever going to be able to replace a McGregor fight, but White and UFC matchmaker Hunter Campbell worked tirelessly to try and save the pay-per-view card. Ultimately, the pair persuaded UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira to step up on short notice and defend his belt against Jiri Prochazka in a rematch of their November 2023 meeting, which the Brazilian won by knockout.

Joining them on the revamped show is Diego Lopes vs Brian Ortega. The featherweight duo are set to battle it out as the new co-main event. Lopes began his UFC career with a loss in May last year, but since then has scored three straight first-round stoppages to cement himself as one of the most exciting fighters in the division.

The process of putting together a new-look UFC 303 card was no easy task, especially as confusion reigned for nearly two weeks as to whether McGregor vs Chandler would happen as planned at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In an additional headache for White, the main event for next Saturday's UFC Saudi Arabia card also collapsed when Khamzat Chimaev was forced to pull out of his planned bout with Robert Whittaker due to illness.

The UFC was able to act swiftly and draft in 15-1 middleweight Ikram Aliskerov to replace Chimaev in the headline fight. White explained just how stressful it had been to replace two main events within hours of one another - and insisted he was "very happy" with the quality of fights the promotion had put together.

"It’s been interesting because we had to switch the Saudi main event, which is next weekend, you know what I mean? It’s days away, so for us to put in this guy [Ikram Aliskerov] who is 15-1, he’s Muslim and his only loss is to Khamzat Chimaev, and everyone in the division said no to fighting him except Robert Whittaker (is a good result). … I’m very happy (with the quality of the replacement fights)."