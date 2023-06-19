UFC president Dana White has often shown signs of generosity, but none more recently than to UFC champion Aljamain Sterling.

The Jamaican star recently defeated former two-weight champion Henry Cejudo in his comeback title challenge to retain his title, as he continues to dominate the bantamweight division.

He was set to next face Sean O'Malley who is the next contender in-line according to the rankings and UFC kingpin White, but the fight has yet to materialise.

The champion has delayed the event, which UFC president White was unhappy about, but the pair have now made amends after their dispute.

Dana White's argument with Aljamain Sterling

UFC president White was angry at Sterling after it was suggested he may delay the defence of his title against O'Malley this August.

Sterling angrily issued a response after White's press conference words, which read: "Uncle Dana, bro. You put me in the situation, and you make it sound as if you want me to be the bad guy, tell me behind closed doors.

"So it's just like, at what point do I get credit from the UFC? Dana is super nice behind closed doors, but then he tells me I can't get out of my own way.

"If I say I'm going to show up, I f***ing show up, and I fight. "Let's get in on the joke together.

"But not when you're going to keep doing this stuff and making me look like I'm a b****. Dana, get out of here with that."

However, the fight has now been booked with the dispute resolved, which saw White retract his comments and the pair bury the hatchet.

Dana White's supercar gift to Aljamain Sterling

UFC president White who is known for splashing out on luxury items in the past, has decided to reward Sterling for his attitude.

And Sterling announced on his Instagram profile that White had kept his word over buying him a car which he frequently requested, a Lamborghini Huracan worth $652,000.

He posed for snaps on the car which came in a bright green colour, in a gesture which will now likely motivate the champion further in his pursuit of total domination.

Sterling then discussed the extravagant new supercar, telling The Schmo: "Dana (White) finally got me that Lambo I’ve been asking for.

“He’s man of his word, I mean it’s a pretty damn nice car, I’ll tell you that. It’s a very nice car.

“He knows the money fight. He knows the real main event.

"I headlined the last one and he knows who to call when he needs another main event."