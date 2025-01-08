UFC boss Dana White once called the UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev a troublemaker, and it's all because of an incident last year involving Nate Diaz.

Makhachev has been in the public eye of late as he puts his 155-pound strap on the line for a UFC 311 headliner against Arman

Tsarukyan on Saturday, the 18th of January, live on ESPN pay-per-view from the Intuit Dome. Ahead of the box office show this month, Makhachev and Diaz met face-to-face at an MMA event in December.

At that event, the fighters had an altercation behind-the-scenes and threw water bottles at one another, with Makhachev saying Diaz escalated things when he extended his middle finger toward him. It was not long before White talked to Makhachev about the entire thing.

Related Daniel Cormier Reveals Best Person to Replace Dana White as UFC Boss Daniel Cormier has pinpointed Dana White's replacement as UFC boss when he eventually retires.

Dana White Called Islam Makhachev a Troublemaker

The UFC champ had to proclaim his innocence to the UFC boss