Highlights Conor McGregor's absence at UFC 303 due to injuries has prompted Dana White to consider changing how he promotes the star fighter.

Notorious was supposed to headline on the 29th of June against Michael Chandler, but injuries have scuppered those plans.

UFC 303 is still going ahead this month, but with Alex Pereira vs Jiri Prochazka as the main event instead.

Following the announcement that Conor McGregor will not be fighting at UFC 303, CEO Dana White has touched on the fact that he will be adapting the way that he promotes the star.

McGregor has not fought in the UFC since July 2021, when he suffered a serious leg injury against Dustin Poirier in the very first round of the fight. He was due to appear in the main event in a bout against Michael Chandler in Las Vegas on the 29th of June in a much anticipated return to the Octagon. However, the Dubliner has since suffered another injury setback, which is likely to keep him sidelined for at least two months, meaning the earliest we could potentially see McGregor is at 306 in September.

Dana recently spoke to Sports Business Journal about managing McGregor and all things UFC, and was asked about whether the news of his injury came as a disappointment.

“It's the business, man. This is the way it goes. And from here on, I'm not going to talk about it until he's healed and he's right. Then we'll look at the landscape and see what we can figure out.”

Can The UFC Trust Conor McGregor Going Forward

White could be hinting that he will no longer promote events with McGregor as the main event - in the event that he pulls out at the last minute. Instead, what could occur is the Irishman being dropped into an already solid line-up in what may come across to the public as very late, but with enough time for McGregor and whoever his opponent may be, to get well-prepared for the fight.

The only drawback this would cause is the potential for other fighters - who may initially have been main eventing - to get a bit miffed by being knocked off top spot. Having said this, McGregor fighting will without a doubt give athletes on the same card much more exposure, as more casual fans are likely to tune in.

Conor McGregor's professional MMA record (as of 18/06/24) 28 fights 22 wins 6 losses By knockout 19 2 By submission 1 4 By decision 2 0

The New Look UFC 303

The announcement that McGregor would not be fighting at 303 came just a few weeks before the event was due to take place, not giving the UFC and White too much time to sort out replacement fights. He says, however, he is “very happy” with the quality of the replacement fights.

The main event of 303 now features Alex Pereira putting his light heavyweight title on the line against Jiri Prochazka in a rematch of the 295 main event. The co-main event will now feature Diego Lopes taking on Brain Ortega, with Jamahal Hill also pulling out of the event with some rather serious knee injuries.

The new look UFC Saudi Arabia

UFC 303 is not the only event that White has had to change with little notice. Khamzat Chimaev was due to main event the UFC’s first event in Saudi Arabia this week, but was forced to withdraw with an illness. The main event will now feature Ikram Aliskerov taking on Robert Whittaker instead.