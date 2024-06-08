Highlights Dana White has compared Conor McGregor to Muhammad Ali, in one particular trait.

The UFC president was talking about the two legends of combat sport when he said their mental warfare is better than anyone else in history.

Ali is considered one of the greatest heavyweight boxers in history, while McGregor is seen as one of the pioneers in MMA.

When it comes to promoting a prize-fighter on the biggest stage, there may not be a single soul on planet earth better at that than UFC CEO, Dana White, especially when it comes to his greatest money-making athlete, Conor McGregor.

While many figures come and go, White is the consummate face of the UFC, and nowadays, it is rare for White to get jazzed up for fights considering his decades of big-fight promoting, but he seems to be full throttle ahead as promotion for UFC 303 is starting to ramp up, which should be the biggest MMA event of 2024.

Dana White has come out firing since UFC 302 was put to bed last weekend and has already made a bold statement of comparing Conor McGregor to the greatest combat sports athlete of all time, Muhammad Ali. This isn’t the first time White has connected these two athletes. Back in 2017 when the world was gearing up for Floyd Mayweather Jr versus Conor McGregor, White also compared McGregor to the mythical Ali.

Conor McGregor's Career

MMA record: 22-6 (19 KOs), UFC wins: 10, Best win: Jose Aldo

Early in Conor McGregor’s UFC tenure, he was driven, focused, ambitious, hungry, and ready to take over the sport. Fast-forward a decade later, and there’s a ridiculously long list of McGregor's accomplishments, both as an athlete and as a pioneer for the UFC. The Irishman's impact will be felt decades from now with his help to shift the landscape of MMA forever.

Related Michael Chandler Provides Huge Conor McGregor Fight Update Michael Chandler has spoken out publicly about the uncertainty of the UFC 303 fight with Conor McGregor on the 29th of June.

From winning multiple UFC titles to becoming the pay-per-view king to breaking down many barriers for the sport, McGregor has accomplished so much at just 35 years old. Though his resume is long and illustrious, filled with massive paydays, “Notorious” is still looking to earn his keep in the cage as he takes on a new rival in Michael Chandler, later this month.

Muhammad Ali & Conor McGregor

These icons share a similar fearsome gift of gab

Muhammad Ali’s storybook life and career became as such because of his incredible and entertaining fighting style, but more so because of his charisma and charm on camera. Like Ali, McGregor shares those same mic skills that cannot be taught. Each and every time these Goliaths of combat sport enter a room or a venue or an arena, time stops, eyeballs stare, and everyone waits with bated breath for what they will do or say next.

When joining the Flagrant Podcast, Dana White, who was an amazing promoter during the May-Mac tour, dropped another sensational quote comparing McGregor’s mental warfare skill to that of Ali’s.