Ahead of the big heavyweight clash for the interim UFC heavyweight title Saturday at UFC 304 between Tom Aspinall and Curtis Blaydes, UFC President Dana White has provided an update on the future of the division moving forward.

The defending interim champion, Aspinall, will become only the third fighter in UFC history to have defended an interim title on Saturday night and the fan reaction to the UFC having Aspinall defend an interim title as opposed to getting a shot at undisputed gold has been overwhelmingly negative.

Jones and Miocic are slated to face off in a super-fight later this year

At the UFC 304 pre-fight press conference earlier today, UFC president, Dana White, gave a pretty big update on the future of the UFC’s heavyweight division.

This upcoming weekend, in the co-main event of UFC 304, live from the brand new Co-Op Live Arena in Manchester, interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall will become just the third person in UFC history to have ever defended an interim title when he takes on Curtis Blaydes. The UFC have received a lot of backlash from fans for choosing to make Aspinall defend an interim title instead of giving him a shot at undisputed gold against Jon Jones. Instead of going in the direction of Jones vs Aspinall, the UFC are going ahead with Jones vs the greatest heavyweight of all time, Stipe Miocic in a fight which is slated to take place this November at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Many fans believe that the showdown between Jones and Miocic will most likely be both men’s last fight of their respective careers, however, in a brand new, huge update from Dana White, he has confirmed that the winner of the interim heavyweight title fight between Aspinall and Blaydes will “absolutely” go on to face the winner of the undisputed heavyweight title fight between Jones and Miocic later this year.

White’s answer will give reassurance to many British MMA fans who hope to one day see Tom Aspinall take on the greatest of all time, Jon Jones.

UFC 304 Happens This Weekend

UFC 304 is just days away and features a stacked card full of British talent

With the pre-fight press conference now ticked off, it means we are now just two days out from UFC 304.

The UFC returns to the UK for the first time since last July, and they are bringing a card which is stacked from top to bottom with some of the UK’s best MMA prospects, including two British UFC champions.

Leon Edwards and Tom Aspinall will both defend their titles, Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett faces his toughest test yet against King Green and the popular Arnold Allen looks to get back to winning ways against Giga Chikadze.

Despite bringing a phenomenal card to Manchester, the UFC have come under a lot of scrutiny for the time of which the event is taking place. Despite the event being in England, the main pay-per-view card will begin at 3am local time, which is the exact same time as which the events take place in the United States. This has left fighters and fans unhappy but there is still no doubt that the fans in the Co-Op Live Arena will turn up and make the atmosphere great despite the controversial start time.