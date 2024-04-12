Highlights Dana White raises UFC fight bonuses to $300k to honor UFC 300. Fighters thrilled at press conference announcement.

Max Holloway and Justin Gaethje had been pushing for higher bonuses, finally getting their wish with UFC 300.

In a special gesture, former UFC champion Mark Coleman will present the BMF title at the event on April 13th.

While appearing at the UFC 300 press conference, UFC CEO Dana White agreed to up the Performance of the Night and Fight of the Night bonus figures from $50,000 to $300,000 in honor of the historic event.

“What should it be raised to?” White asked the 26 fighters on the stage. They all screamed their answers at the same time but several yelled, "$300,000." White responded, “$300,000? It’s done!” The fighters jumped out of their seats and banged their fists on the table in excitement.

What are the Bonuses for UFC 300?

“There’s $1.2 million in bonuses,” White said later in the presser. “Fight your ass off.”

White occasionally does some special bonuses. For UFC 100 he did $100,000 bonuses. For one event he gave every finish a $50,000 bonus, and at UFC 262 he gave $75,000 checks, but none have come close to $300,000 ... ever.

This is something that Max Holloway and Justin Gaethje have been asking for since UFC 300 was announced. During a pre-UFC interview, Gaethje mentioned the figure he was hoping for. “I had seven or nine bonuses in my first seven fights. I got 12 bonuses in 12 fights,” said Gaethje to MMA Junkie. “I’m hoping this UFC 300 card brings $300,000 bonuses. I’m always shooting for those things.”

Holloway also mentioned the bonuses during his pre-fight media day interview on Wednesday. “It’s looking kinda funny… When we do the fighter meeting, because we always do the fighter meeting, I’m going to throw it out there. $500,000, so we can start going back like $400,000, $300,000, final offer $150,000 come on. It’s UFC 300, it’s huge.” It looks like they got his wish.

Conor McGregor Reacts to Historic Post-Fight Bonus Figures

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor isn't on the UFC 300 fight card but he was watching the press conference and reacted to the news live on Twitter.

"I guarantee now we see ABSOLUTE FIREWORKS at UFC 300! Can’t wait!! This Saturday night on ESPN PPV," he tweeted.

He continued, "Huge shout out Dana White and the UFC upping the bonuses to $300k! Life changing money for many on the card. To look after your fighters is paramount! God speed Dana and team at UFC, onwards and upwards! What a time to be alive! Have a great showing ladies and gents."

Dana White Agrees to Let Mark Coleman Strap BMF Title Around the Winner

White also agreed to allow former UFC heavyweight champion Mark Coleman to wrap the belt around the waist of the man who wins the BMF title on Saturday night. Coleman was recently in the news for saving his parents and nearly died in a house fire last month. He will present the belt to the winner of the fight between Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway. The entire card takes place on the 13th of April in Las Vegas. The POTN and FOTN bonuses are announced after the event concludes during the UFC post-fight presser.